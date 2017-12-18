Emily Skye Is 40 Weeks Pregnant and Active As Can Be

At 40 weeks pregnant, fitness icon Emily Skye has tried everything in the book to get the baby out; and, most recently, she's resorted to what she calls the "bikini baby belly boogie". In the video below, Skye warns her followers that her dance may hurt their eyes, but it's all in effort to get her baby girl to finally make her debut.
‼️ Warning: this may hurt your eyes! - Another attempt at getting baby out! I call this the “Bikini Baby Belly Boogie” - This takes belly dancing to a WHOLE new level right?! . This poor little girl has a nut bag as a mother, no wonder she doesn’t want to get out! . C’MON baby girl don’t be shy!! Sure, I’m as crazy as they come but I promise I’ll love you as much as the universe and there will NEVER be a dull moment with @recdedmond and me as parents! . P.S. I’m more than happy to give dance lessons to ALLLLL who are interested in learning MAAA MOOOOVES! . #cantdance #swollenmama #poorbaby #nuttymama #getoutbaby #40weekspregnant #9monthspregnant
Skye has tried her best to stay fit throughout her pregnancy, but due to chronic back pain and sciatica, she's had to cut back on her training. But two weeks ago, at 38 weeks pregnant, she managed to get in an easy home workout (see video below). In the video, she's seen performing bodyweight squats, sumo squats, biceps curls, and lateral raises.
I managed to do an easy home workout yesterday! The only problem was I couldn’t find gym gear that fit me, so I just settled for my bikini! . Try my new FIT Programs for FREE!link in my profile! . • If you are pregnant - get cleared by your Doc before exercising & ensure you have good technique. . • Every pregnancy is different - always listen to your body & do what's best for you - don't just do what someone else does. . • My OB/Gyn has cleared me for this type of training. . . @emilyskyefitness . . #38weekspregnant
In another post, Skye shares her fitness goals for the new year. She plans on doing rehab work to get her body back to working at its pre-baby potential. She also hopes to correct her posture and imbalances, strengthen her pelvic floor, core, and glutes, and rebuild muscle.
Skye's relatable approach to fitness during pregnancy goes to show that you should listen to your body, not push your limits with a baby on the way.
Follow Skye on Instagram at @emilyskyefit.