Emily Skye's Most Motivating Instagram Posts

This Australian fitness guru is one of the most open influencers on social media.

Emily Skye has been a force in the fitness industry for years now, and these days, the former Muscle & Fitness Hers cover star and new mom boasts nearly 2.5 million followers on Instagram alone. That's a hefty following, and one look at her Instagram feed will tell you what draws fitness enthusiasts—especially women—to Skye's page: her signature realness. Sure, she posts flawless bikini shots and night-out selfies, but she's just as quick to draw back the curtain and post photos of her most bloated moments or her personal physique transformations.

Skye welcomed daughter Mia into the world in December 2017 after sharing much of her pregnancy fitness routine and lifetyle updates with her followers. She also kept them in the loop as she followed her own Emily Skye Fit plan to get back to her pre-baby fitness level. Her Instagram feed is full of motivating posts that prove anyone can make time to get a workout in and make the simple lifestyle tweaks necessary to stay lean and healthy.

All 3 pics are roughly a year apart & I’ve gotten STRONGER each year! 😃🙌🏼 A year before Mia, 9 months pregnant & 11 months postpartum. Isn’t the woman’s body incredible! It literally morphs itself into a home for little humans! 🙌🏼 Before I was pregnant, while and after I’ve received comment such as: “you’re too skinny, too lean, too muscly, too manly, not enough shape, not feminine etc. While I was pregnant they said: “You’ll be like other fitness models & personal trainers and you will barely show, won’t gain any weight & will snap back easily”. I also was told my body would be “ruined” and I’ll never get it “back”. While pregnant I gained roughly 24kg, I didn’t have a small belly🤰🙊 and I didn’t snap back at all. It took a LOT of hard work and consistency and definitely wasn’t easy and it TOOK TIME - It took almost a year to get back to the fitness level I had prior to being pregnant! I did it healthily, without overdoing it and of course while Mia was my absolute priority. I worked on my business and traveled overseas numerous times for work. Also contrary to what people assume I don’t have a nanny, cleaner, or family nearby to help... of course there’s nothing wrong with having help, in fact I think it’s important to but I personally haven’t had it. I’ve made sure I shared the whole process of my postpartum journey and shared my most vulnerable times when I had tough days, baby blues, self doubts as a mother. I showed myself when I was far from my best in the hope it helps some of you to know that nobody is perfect & to believe in yourselves, go for the things you want in life and never give up. Life is tough, you have bad days and sometimes you feel like throwing in the towel (I did many times) but you CAN do it. Don’t ever listen to negative people who doubt you and put you down. Don’t let them bring you down to their level - they want you to feel as unhappy as they do unfortunately. You are AMAZING & worthy - you can do anything you set your mind to just don’t let negative Nancy’s distract you - there’s a lot of them out there but there are far more kind, supportive people out there so make sure you surround yourself with them!☺️ X Love Em.

In a recent post, Skye shared a trio of photos from before, during, and after her pregnancy, showing that it took time and consistency to get back to her pre-pregnancy fitness level. 

The body is incredible and what it’s capable of blows me away! 🙌🏼 So much has changed over the past couple of years. - I grew a baby & my body grew with it haha - does anyone remember how my butt kept up with my belly for aaaggeeesss but inevitably it was defeated by the belly haha?! 😂 I felt so big and sore by the end of my pregnancy, I struggled to stand and walk, I had back pain and terrible sciatica as well as the other joys like morning sickness, swelling & restless legs syndrome. Oooh the memories haha! 🙈 . 6 weeks after I gave birth to Mia (after healing my ab separation) I attempted to do just 1 push-up and I couldn’t do it! I’d lost a lot of strength & I was so much heavier than I’d ever been. I certainly didn’t feel like a fitness guru! 🤣 It was obviously well worth it all to have my precious Mia, but getting fit and strong again was important to me so I could feel good, be happy and be the best mum I could possibly be to Mia. In the beginning I felt as if I’d never get there - but I believed in myself, went into “robot mode” and just worked away at it. All of those midnight workouts I did (after Mia finally went to sleep) eventually paid off - even though I spent half the time cursing! 😂🙈 . If you want to make a change with yourself it’s important to have your big goal in mind, but don’t let it overwhelm you. Focus on taking each day at a time and chip away at it. Be proud of each step you take towards your goal and stick at it. You WILL get there! 👊🏼😘 . . #11monthspostpartum #betterthanever #fitmum #fitmom #postpartum

Skye captioned a stunning bikini shot with a dose of reality, revealing that six weeks after she gave birth to her daughter, she couldn't do even one pushup. But plenty of late-night workouts later, she's stronger than ever. 

Skye joked that she looks pregnant again in a recent mirror selfie, but in reality, she's just bloated. Skye has had posts like this one go viral in the past, since many fitness gurus wouldn't be as willing to post photos that aren't perfectly posed and well-lit. Skye shares photos like this one with her followers to show that even fitness models have days when they don't have flat stomachs and visible abs.

Before anyone whips out the "I like the before pic better" comments, read the following: - 1st pic: 2008 / 47kg This is before I started strength training. I was only doing cardio & I was obsessed with being as skinny as I could be. I was starving myself & was really unhealthy & unhappy. I suffered depression & had terrible body image. 2nd pic: 2016 / 60kg I now weigh 13kg more, I lift heavy weights & do a little bit of HIIT. I dont do ANY long cardio sessions & I eat more than I've ever eaten in my life. I'm also happier, healthier, stronger & fitter than I have ever been. I no longer obsess over the way I look. I eat & train to feel my best, for overall "health" & longevity. I LOVE having muscle & I feel more confident than ever. When I first started lifting weights 7 years ago, I was finally starting to become healthy & happy for the first time in my life. I had friends at the time telling me I wasn't healthy & was taking it "too far". - This devastated me & had me in tears! I couldn't believe that the people who were supposed to love me weren't happy for me even though I was obviously much happier & healthier than I'd ever been. Luckily I decided not to listen to their put downs and kept going with my new healthy lifestyle & here I am today the best I've ever been, and I no longer have those "so called" friends. I now surround myself with positive, supportive people who are true friends to me! I love my life & I'm so grateful I decided to make those changes several years ago & committed to my healthy lifestyle. Now I'm able to help others become their best too! 😊 - My F.I.T. Programs that I created are all based around strength training & HIIT - it's what's given me & thousands of other ladies amazing, healthy, lasting results. (Click the link in my profile to join!) ☺️ Exercise & eat nutritious food because you LOVE yourself & know that you deserve to be your best. Try not to focus on being "skinny" & just focus on your overall health - mental & physical. Don't listen to anyone who tries to bring you down. Surround yourself with positive, supportive, like-minded people & always do what makes you happy regardless of what anyone else thinks! 😉😘 .

Skye was a fashion model before she started lifting on the regular, and her transformation photos prove that she wasn't always the healthy trainer she is today. Her physique transformation just goes to show that weights are nothing for women to be afraid of.

Sometimes I look like the pic on the left, sometimes times I look like the pic on the right. - I don't always have abs or look lean and I'm never "perfect". . So many people are aiming for this idea of "perfection"... but what exactly is perfection? I used to beat myself up for not being perfect (whatever that is). I'd actually feel like my "worth" was less if I didn't look a certain way. My goal at one stage was to get rid of my belly fat so that when I sat I'd have no "rolls" - now I see how ridiculous and superficial I was being. Yes there's no denying, I like to look good, as most people do but it's not healthy when it becomes an obsession and your "self worth" is attached to your appearance. . I've just returned from being overseas for a month. I ate what I wanted and enjoyed it, I also gained a bit of extra body fat which isn't a big deal because my lifestyle nowadays isn't about restricting myself & I like it that way. 😝#noregrets . Life isn't perfect and neither are we. I love myself no matter how I look and it's this self love that motivates me to make changes in my life so I can feel my best... like exercising and eating nutritious food (& treats for mental health hehe). 😝 . I was once sitting at a fitness shoot and was told by someone (while pointing at my belly) "Fitness models don't have belly rolls when they sit" - I was so upset about this & felt so inadequate and this only led to me being more obsessed with being "perfect" or as "lean" as I could be. Nowadays I know better. My priority is how I feel mentally and physically and I won't sacrifice that to look a certain way OR to get the approval from anyone else! . Please consider what goes into a photograph you see online or in magazines... and also what goes into looking a certain way, for example; posing, angles, lighting & even photoshopping! A lot of what we see in these images is not "healthy" or "realistic" and comparing ourselves will never do us any good. Focus on your health - mental and physical and focus on being YOUR best. . #perfectnever .

Skye has been sharing unposed shots with her followers for years now, including this one where she proves that even those with washboard abs have "belly rolls" when they sit down. 

So much has changed in only a year! 😱😃 I loved my body before I got pregnant but I love it even more now! 😃🙌🏼 I think it’s so crazy how big my belly was at the end of my pregnancy! . Isn’t the human body incredible!! What we’re capable of absolutely blows my mind. My body isn’t just supporting my own life but it grew a human - and still is! I’m so proud of what my body has done and continues to do for my precious daughter. Mothers are absolutely amazing and we should all be so proud of ourselves! Being a mother isn’t easy in many ways which I’m now starting to experience and the last thing I’m going to do is pressure myself to “bounce back” quickly or beat myself up because my body hasn’t returned to my pre-baby condition. It’s totally unrealistic for me to expect to “bounce back” from having my beautiful big belly to a flat and lean tummy in a short amount of time. I choose to celebrate my body and how incredible it is in any condition, shape (or size) and I choose to focus on being my best mentally and physically for my daughter Mia - and my priority definitely isn’t looking a certain way. . I just want to get fit and healthy again and I know that will take time, consistency and patience and it’s important for me to be realistic about my goals. 😊 . I can’t wait to start my own FIT program after I get clearance from my Doc next week! Who’s joining me? 😃 Lets do this together! 👊🏼 . ✨ Trial my new FIT Program for FREE for 7 days - Link in my profile or go to: www.emilyskyefit.com ✨ . . @emilyskye_ig . .

Post-pregnancy, Skye is fitter than ever, and she still keeps it real when she discusses the ways her physique has changed since she had her daughter. Her transformation speaks to the power of a consistent routine.

When Skye's daughter interrupts her workouts, she makes the most of it and includes her in the exercises. She admits that it can be nearly impossible to get a workout in as a mom, but she finds a way to get it done.

50% off my F.I.T. Programs👆🏼in bio! ~ "You can't change your shape through training" - Someone said this to me today! Well I'm proof that you CAN! You can't change your bone structure but you most definitely can change your shape through training! It's hard to find good pics to compare my progress to but I managed to find this one... . • The pic on the left is me in 2012, I'd already been training for a couple of years here and had already gained 5kg of muscle. (I was unhealthy and underweight before, not eating enough & was obsessed with being tiny). . • The pic on the right is me a couple of weeks ago. I've been lifting weights for several years now and have gained another 8kg (totaling a 13kg all up since I started). I'm stronger, healthier, happier and have more shape than ever. - Don't be afraid of gaining "weight" people! How much you weigh is by no means an indication of "health". I train for ME and I train to feel and be my best all year round. I don't do this for anyone else. How I FEEL is always my priority! Many people have told me I couldn't do things in life, one of them was "you can't grow a butt because your skinny genetics won't allow it". - Well I proved them wrong, and I also proved many others wrong who said I couldn't do other things! Moral of the story? Don't listen to other people who tell you you can't do something, if you work your butt off.. (or your butt ON in my case haha) you can achieve anything. Consistency is key and working hard and SMART towards whatever it is you want. People will judge, they'll criticize and try to bring you down along the way, but keep going and keep your eye on the prize. Nothing can stop you if YOU don't stop! YOU CAN DO IT! 👊🏼😘 . @emilyskyefitness .

Sometimes, it can be tough to remember that the number on the scale isn't the only indicator of health or fitness. Skye's 2012-2016 transformation photo shows that gaining 8kg (18lbs) helped her along the way to her fitness goals. She also revealed that she's gained 13kg (29lbs) altogether since the start of her fitness journey. 

One of Skye's top priorities is inspiring women to live a fitter lifestyle and lift some weights. She often posts photos to show that hitting the gym hard won't make a woman "manly" or "too muscular."

Over the course of her pregnancy and post-partum journey, Skye has kept followers in the loop. She shared this pair of selfies from six weeks post-partum and six months post-partum to show them how hard work and dedication pay off in the long run. 

