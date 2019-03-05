Lindsey Vonn Joins Dwayne Johnson's Project Rock Team

Lindsey Vonn may have retired from competitive ski racing, but that doesn’t mean the legendary three-time Olympic medalist is done training for good. The longtime, Under Armour athlete is shifting her focus from the slopes to the gym, as she is welcomed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the first global ambassador of Under Armour's Project Rock team, according to a press release from the company.

Vonn’s retirement comes after a long, successful career, but one littered with brutal crashes, injuries, and comebacks. Vonn has won 82 World Cup races, the second-most of all time for both men and women. She’s also the only American woman to ever clinch downhill gold at the Olympics and win four World Cup overall titles.

As she transitions away from the sport that made her famous, the legendary skier will act as a global ambassador for Project Rock and be the face of the project's next women’s collection.

“What I find so inspiring about Dwayne is that he always gives 110 percent in all that he does,” Vonn said in a video accompanying the campaign. “He basically stands for 110 percent authenticity and 110 percent effort. That’s always what I try to do when I’m in the gym and when I’m out of the gym.”

Vonn took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the start of this new chapter in her career. She sported a jacket emblazoned with “Iron Paradise,” Johnson’s nickname for the gym. And in typical Rock fashion, Johnson shared the news with his fans via selfie video.

The next Project Rock collection releases globally on March 21 on underarmour.com, at UA Brand Houses, and at select retailers.