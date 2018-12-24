Meg Gallagher's Most Motivating Instagram Posts

megsquats / Instagram

Meg Gallagher, aka @megsquats on Instagram, is no stranger to training hard and staying competitive. She's done CrossFit, competed in bikini shows, trained StrongWoman-style, and powerlifted. She even competed at USAPL Nationals four times in a row from 2015-2018. 

Lately, her main focus has been powerlifting, and she's incredibly transparent on her Instagram and YouTube pages when it comes to the realities of training and staying both physically and mentally healthy. From before-and-after shots of her personal fitness journey to constant motivating posts and anecdotes, Gallagher's feed is a go-to place for her more than 350,000 followers on Instagram to find inspiration. 

Click through for some of Gallagher's most motivating Instagrams. 

Gallagher's squat transformation from 2013 to 2018 just goes to show that change takes time, especially with a lift that takes perfect form and slow progress to improve.

At first glance, this post looks like the before and after shots were switched, but Gallagher explains that she was at her heaviest less than a month after achieving her "dream body." Since then, she's stayed fit and healthy and struck a healthy balance with her diet, training, and resting.

Progress Takes Time. . I posted my last progress photo (swipe to see it) 6 weeks ago. Weeks 1-8 was an intentionally slow progression into dieting, and my progress photo didn’t show me too much of a change. . Weeks 9-14 I’m seeing far more of a physical difference, and am regularly matching or hitting all time PRs. Feeling stronger, and looking more lean every day. . For those of you who are in the process of losing weight, and feeling like 2 months of trying your hardest hasn’t done much, HOLD ON (I’m grabbing your face and shaking it Billy Madison style). HOLD ON. It takes time and patience. Your body is forever fluctuating, and you have time to get to your destination. Keep having fun with training, and believing in the power and strength within you to make a change in your life. Lean in on your strength, it can hang around if you focus, take time, and never give up. . For those of you who have asked, I’m running @rpstrength Fat Loss Auto-template. I don’t check in with a coach, just follow the more affordable template. You can get $10 off with my code ‘MEG10’ and the link in my bio. I’m still on Fat Loss 1 and losing. Other than that, I suggest a diet soda or two, and pouring some time and energy into what you love. I am sponsored by RP, and do get a kick back if you use my code. Greatly appreciated if you choose to use it! I love ya! #weightloss #dieting #girlswholift

Many influencers shy away from sharing progress photos of themselves, but Gallagher keeps it real with her followers and shows that progress doesn't happen overnight.

Gallagher got some unexpectedly cold comments when she decided to embrace her femininity in a recent photoshoot, but she took to Instagram to hit back. She proves that just because she's an athlete doesn't mean she can't embrace her sexier side. 

Sharing less-than-ideal lifts is another thing that some Instagram-famous lifters may try to steer clear of, but not Gallagher. She doesn't mind showing followers her progress in the gym or admitting that even she has rough lifts from time to time. 

Gallagher is a serious athlete, but her lighthearted attitude leads some posts to be on the funny side. Here, she (jokingly) blames her boyfriend and coach, Ryan Espiritu, for spotting her too early and stealing a rep, and it's become a recurring joke with her followers.

Gallagher is "on a mission to get a barbell in every woman's hands," and we'd be surprised if watching her nail her impressive squats, deadlifts, and bench presses doesn't inspire other female athletes to test the waters with powerlifting. 

2018 USAPL Nationals Recap: — Squat: 132.5kg (292lbs) 140kg (308lbs) - MEET PR 145kg (319lbs) x — Bench: 75kg (165lbs) 77.5kg (171lbs) - TIES MEET PR — Deadlift: 170kg (375lbs) 177.5kg (391lbs) 185kg (407lbs) - ALL TIME PR — Total: 402.5 - 5kg meet PR Wilks (RIP): 437 PR — Pretty happy with the day, although it would have been great to make those two misses. The reach just wasn’t there, although I keep watching my 3rd squat video and questioning whether or not I could have stayed with the lift. - This is my 4th nationals in a row in the 63kg class. It’s unbelievable how competitive the entire gets year after year, and I’m so damn proud to be a small part of a growing movement. Thanks to all the lifters for being so awesome and nice during warm-ups and at the HOTEL BAR. I’ll be in the back drinking bloody Maries for the rest of the weekend :-P - Thank you to my coach @ryan_espiritu for being my one true love and for getting me strong as shit! Our first meet together we hit a 360kg total. FUCK we strong now! Also thanks to our training partner and biz partner @ericszeto who has been at every meet since we’ve known each other. Travelled to every single one, and has trained with me most sessions during this prep. I wouldn’t trust anyone else counting my cash and loading my kilos!!! - TY @rpstrength for getting me down to weight, and all of my friends and fellow competitors in the back. So full circle to be sharing a platform with @trainhardpizzaharder like it’s the 2014 American Open all over again! Best pals helping with hugs and friendship @gaby_lifts @shane_drozdzak and @aydin_tsa - There were so many people in the crowd and at home watching on the livestream and I FELT THE LOVE. Thank you to all of you for your support, it’s an awesome feeling. I’ll be at the booth most of today (after I finish writing this damn recap) and commentating the primetime session tonight with @jenmillican come say hi, it’s sadly my last day here <3 <3

At the 2018 USAPL Nationals, Gallagher hit a meet PR with a 308-pound squat, benched 171 pounds to tie her meet PR, and hit an all-time deadlift PR of 407 pounds. 

Gallagher stresses that even when you're not going for maxes, training with lighter weight is an important part of building power and hitting your potential. She's a coach herself, and has coached hundreds of athletes through their starts in powerlifting.

Gallagher shared her experience getting coached through the Army physical fitness test by her younger brother, saying he helped her realize that feeling sorry for herself isn't the way to crush goals. 

