Meg Gallagher's Most Motivating Instagram Posts

Meg Gallagher, aka @megsquats on Instagram, is no stranger to training hard and staying competitive. She's done CrossFit, competed in bikini shows, trained StrongWoman-style, and powerlifted. She even competed at USAPL Nationals four times in a row from 2015-2018.

Lately, her main focus has been powerlifting, and she's incredibly transparent on her Instagram and YouTube pages when it comes to the realities of training and staying both physically and mentally healthy. From before-and-after shots of her personal fitness journey to constant motivating posts and anecdotes, Gallagher's feed is a go-to place for her more than 350,000 followers on Instagram to find inspiration.

