The Most Badass Female Heroes of Film and TV in 2017

Step aside, gentlemen—there are some new crime-fighting badasses ruling the silver screen.

Gone are the days in which women were relegated to playing on-screen damsels in distress. In 2017, female superheroes dominated the big screen in nearly every superhero flick that hit theaters. 

The super-heroine phenomenon has been percolating for years, but it officially reached its watershed moment with the success of Wonder Woman, which became history's biggest superhero origin story film, biggest female-directed film, and the biggest film in the DC Extended Universe. Even better? While everyone seemed to be talking about Wonder Woman all summer long—and for good reason—plenty of other female heroes made appearances both on the big screen and on TV this year.  

Click through to check out some of the most badass female heroes of film and TV in 2017. 

Spoiler note: This gallery contains details that may be spoilers if you haven't watched these shows or movies.

1. Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot)

It was a big year for Wonder Woman, who stepped right off of Themyscira and into the hearts of pretty much everyone. She went from Amazon princess to soldier on the front lines of World War I in no time, and gave the world a crash course on how to defeat an ancient deity. Gal Gadot’s portrayal of the character in the DC Extended Universe’s Wonder Woman and Justice League this year earned her a spot as the third-highest-grossing actor at the box office in 2017, just behind Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel.

Not-so-secret Skill: Box-office mastery.

Marvel Studios 2017
2. Gamora (Zoe Saldana)

Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana, made her first appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy, but in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the intergalactic warrior is a bigger part of the team than ever. And while her storied combat abilities were undeniably essential in this Marvel sequel, her more humane characteristics also came through in the clutch.

Secret Skill: Capable of defeating spacecraft in hand-to-hand-combat (Gamora); cardio (Saldana).

Walt Disney Pictures
3. Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)

Thor is pretty tough, but have you heard of Valkyrie? Those who have seen 2017's Thor: Ragnarok probably fell in love with the elite ex-Asgardian warrior who reluctantly agrees to help Thor take down Hela. She joins the cause already knowing how vicious and deadly Hela is (she's the godess of death, after all), and gives her all to help save Asgard from the godess' wrath.

Secret Skill: Formidable alcohol tolerance (Valkyrie), slated to appear in Creed 2 (Thompson).

Robby Klein / Getty
4. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist)

Sent to Earth to protect her cousin Kal-El, Supergirl was knocked off-course and didn't make it to Earth until her relative had already become Superman. After hiding her powers for years before she was forced to reveal them, she becomes a force to be reckoned with, keeping her city safe from aliens and anyone else who's got evil on their mind. Season 3 of Supergirl premiered on Oct. 9, 2017, and airs on CW. 

Secret Skill: Primetime TV mainstay (Benoist).

Sarah Shatz / Netflix
5. Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick)

While Marvel and Netflix's Iron Fist didn't earn the greatest reviews ever, Jessica Henwick's performance as Colleen Wing, a martial arts instructor, samurai master, and ally to the show's titular character, was undeniably badass—and she also flexed her fighting chops for Marvel's The Defenders this year. Leading up to her role in the 2017 Iron Fist series, Henwick posted plenty of badass footage of her fight training. Now, as Season 2 is in the works, she's right back at it. 

Secret Skill: Flies an X-Wing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Henwick).

Myles Aronowitz / Netflix
6. Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter)

While Jessica Jones' second standalone season won't be here until March, Krysten Ritter played the reluctant, yet heroic private investigator in The Defenders this year.

Secret Skill: Leather jackets (both).

Chuck Zlotnick / Marvel Studios 2017
7. Nebula (Karen Gillan)

In the first Guardians of the Galaxy, Nebula was staunchly against her sister, Gamora, and the Guardians. And she's no small enemy, having trained alongside (or, more specifically, against) Gamora for their entire childhood. If anyone would know Gamora's strong points and weaknesses (if she even has any), it would be Nebula. But despite her villainous nature in the first installment and a rocky start in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Nebula's disgust for Thanos nudges her to the Guardians' side of the playing field, and she and her sister are definitely better together. Her future may not be known yet, but we'd bet she'll be a useful part of the team should they cross paths with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. And in real life, you can also catch Gillen alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Secret Skill: Acting behind all those prosthetics is not easy (Gillan).

Marvel Studios 2017
8. Mantis (Pom Klementieff)

Mantis, another staple in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, is a bit of an enigma in her first moments onscreen. But thanks to Klementieff's ability to translate real human(oid) emotion despite her prosthetic makeup, Mantis is a very real part of Vol. 2's beating heart—and a core ass-kicker in the movie's climactic battle scenes.

Secret Skill: Charmingly unafraid of embarassing Chris Pratt (Mantis); probably a hilarious brunch date (both).

ABC / Matthias Clemer
9. Quake (Chloe Bennet)

In the latest installment of Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in December, Daisy Johnson becomes the powerful Inhuman known as Quake. She may or may not end up destroying the world, but the jury's still out on that. Regardless, her natural disaster-causing power is both terrifying and totally badass.

Secret Skill: Not exactly secret, but c'mon: world-destroying power.

