JAG IMAGES / Getty

Features

The Best Holiday Makeup and Beauty Essentials of 2017

Glisten and glow this holiday season with these 9 must-haves.

by
JAG IMAGES / Getty
View Gallery (9)

Getting prepped for your holiday party doesn't have to be a job. Try these beauty faves to glisten and glow all night long.

Here are our top 9 beauty products of 2017 that are perfect for your end-of-year celebrations. 

The Best Holiday Makeup and Beauty Essentials of 2017
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 9
close
1 of 9
Courtesy Image
1. Smith & Cult The Tainted Matte Velvet Finish Lipstick

$60 for 3 colors; smithandcult.com

2 of 9
Courtesy Image
2. L'Oréal Paris Infallible Lip Paints

Color: Sultry Sangria. $10; lorealparisusa.com

3 of 9
Courtesy Image
3. Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow

$24; stilacosmetics.com

4 of 9
Courtesy Image
4. Volition Illuminating Body Milk

Size: 120 ml/4 oz. $35; volitionbeauty.com

5 of 9
Courtesy Image
5. Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara

$24; available at Sephora and Ulta Beauty

6 of 9
Courtesy Image
6. Huda Beauty Lip Contour Set

$25; shophudabeauty.com

7 of 9
Courtesy Image
7. IT Brushes for Ulta

Collection: All That Shimmers. $58; ulta.com

8 of 9
Courtesy Image
8. Laura Geller All Over Glow 2 Piece Kit

$45; Ulta and laurageller.com

9 of 9
Courtesy Image
9. Flower Petal Pout Lip Liner

Colors: Cherry (top), Violet (bottom). $6 each; flowerbeauty.com

Topics:
Comments