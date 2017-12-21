gruizza / Getty

The Best Midlayers for Outdoor Winter Workouts: 2017/2018

Get the gear you need to stay warm this winter.

Winter is here, but that doesn’t mean your outdoor training goes out the window. The key to continuing any outdoor activity is to prepare properly with your apparel. 

One of the several layers you’ll want throw on before a brisk run are those midlayers. These items are perfect to throw over your compression gear, and below your top shell. 

Take a spin through to see what workout gear you’re missing

1. The North Face Brave The Cold Wind Zip

A wind- and water-resistant core, inner mitts, and dropped hem protect you from chilly winds. Plus, FlashDry fabric helps keep you dry. As light as any long-sleeved T-shirt but with high-tech protection.

(thenorthface.com, $95)

2. Saucony Dash Seamless Hoodie

Seam-free means chafe-free. And as you start piling on the layers and get moving, that’s exactly what you’ll need: soft warmth at your service.

(saucony.com, $78)

3. Body Glove Fly Sleek Rashguard

Performance long-sleeve made of super-stretch moisture-wick fabric that’s perfect protection from a slight chill. Mesh sleeves vent heat from body.

(bodyglove.com, $98)

4. Adidas Outdoor Response Wind Jacket

Ideal for lightly cool weather, this featherweight breathable running jacket has reflective stripes on the arms and back, and a sweat-proof pocket.

(leftlanesports.com, $60)

5. Adidas Outdoor Terrex Stockhorn Hoodie

Upgrade your hoodie with this light fleece zip-up that has a durable water-repellent finish for unpredictable weather and plenty of stretch for ease of movement. 

(ebags.com, $129)

6. Brooks Running Threshold Long Sleeve

With its high neckline, this long-sleeved fleece is Brooks’ warmest, so you can train, work, and repeat without bulk.

(zappos.com, $90)

