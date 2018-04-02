Expert Answers to 5 Common Questions About At-Home Skin Peels

2. Will my face turn red or blotchy?

Maybe, if you’re not careful. “They may not be as strong as professional peels, but used incorrectly they can cause irreparable damage to the skin,” says Sejal Shah, M.D., founder of SmarterSkin Dermatology in New York. “If the peel is too strong, there is a risk of skin irritation, burns, scarring, and discoloration.” Make sure the peel you are using is intended for home use and follow the directions closely, notes Shah. Talk to your dermatologist if you’re worried about using them—especially if you have sensitive skin due to rosacea, eczema, prescriptions, or over-the-counter retinols. Avoid using an at-home peel immediately after intense, direct sun exposure, since that will leave your skin more sensitive and potentially lead to more irritation.

And keep in mind that it’s fairly normal for peels to bring a few unwanted side effects, such as breakouts, dry patches, or uneven skin tone, warns Pekar. “After a peel, you need to give yourself as much as a week of downtime to see results,” she says. “It needs to get worse before it gets better.”