The Top Health and Fitness Products to Crush Your New Year's Resolutions

TRX Home2 System & App

TRX is the go-to suspension trainer for killer total-body workouts. The weights-free innovation continues with the Home2 System release, which offers two upgrades, including adjustable foot cradles and padded straps that boost comfort on contact. But there’s something even higher tech from TRX that we’re going gaga over: the TRX App.

Intensity is the name of the game now. Aiming to be your do-everything workout app, TRX is setting its own bar phenomenally high to be your training journal, workout tracker, real-time form coach, and personal trainer, offering more than 80 mind-blowing challenging workouts—from HIIT and functional training (with and without the TRX) to fat-frying running and cycling sessions designed firsthand by elite athletes.

Glance at video demos of moves while training and hear “custom” heart-rate- based pacing tips that use your biometrics to get the best out of you. Plus, choose workouts based on the time you have allotted. In-app progression algorithms will keep track of all the workouts you log so your weekly and monthly regimens evolve with you (and so every day is not literally leg or HIIT day).

And you can jam to your own music during your sweat sesh. (The music will get softer only when the coach is speaking.) TRX Home2 System buyers get a year free; it’s $4 per month or $40 per year for everyone else to get the coaching power whenever they want.

(TRX Home2, $200; trxtraining.com)