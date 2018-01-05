gilaxia/Getty Images

The Top Health and Fitness Products to Crush Your New Year's Resolutions

4 breakthrough apps, accessories, and devices that make it easier than ever to elevate you every day.

by

Staying true to your New Year's resolutions to kick it up a notch in the gym can be a challenge. Luckily, there are several products that will make it incredibly easy for you to track your nutrition, workout progress, and even your sleep.

Check out these four products that will make keeping on top of your health a cinch in 2018. 

Fitbit Ionic & App

Fitbit dominates the fitness tracker market—and it’s about to win your heart(rate), too! Our favorite Ionic feature beyond chic design sense: incredible accuracy. The Ionic uses automatic GPS exercise tracking— from weights to treadmill running to intervals to yoga—that works with scientific precision. Plus, a five-day battery life, a bright rounded-edge screen, Fitbit Pay, Fitbit Coach, and a robust gallery of apps help you stay organized while crushing all your fit goals.

Developed with Fitbit’s expert panel, plus data from 3 billion nights of sleep recorded already, the Ionic uses eight powerful sensors, like SpO2 (blood oxygen) and heart-rate variability, to give benchmarks that help qualify sleep—to help memory and learning, get more light sleep; for coveted muscle repair, deep sleep; and for mental refresh, REM. And track how diet, exercise, and more affect sleep and vice versa.

The app also calculates your cardio fitness using an estimated VO2 max (the amount of oxygen available during exercise), so you can see how you stack up against peers of similar age, gender, and weight, as well as where you fall on the spectrum over time as you change your diet, exercise, or other habits. That’s powerful data in your hands—and on your wrist.

($300, fitbit.com)

TRX Home2 System & App

TRX is the go-to suspension trainer for killer total-body workouts. The weights-free innovation continues with the Home2 System release, which offers two upgrades, including adjustable foot cradles and padded straps that boost comfort on contact. But there’s something even higher tech from TRX that we’re going gaga over: the TRX App.

Intensity is the name of the game now. Aiming to be your do-everything workout app, TRX is setting its own bar phenomenally high to be your training journal, workout tracker, real-time form coach, and personal trainer, offering more than 80 mind-blowing challenging workouts—from HIIT and functional training (with and without the TRX) to fat-frying running and cycling sessions designed firsthand by elite athletes.

Glance at video demos of moves while training and hear “custom” heart-rate- based pacing tips that use your biometrics to get the best out of you. Plus, choose workouts based on the time you have allotted. In-app progression algorithms will keep track of all the workouts you log so your weekly and monthly regimens evolve with you (and so every day is not literally leg or HIIT day).

And you can jam to your own music during your sweat sesh. (The music will get softer only when the coach is speaking.) TRX Home2 System buyers get a year free; it’s $4 per month or $40 per year for everyone else to get the coaching power whenever they want.

(TRX Home2, $200; trxtraining.com)

NutriBullet Balance & App

How we love smoothies, let us count the ways! The NutriBullet Balance is changing the smoothie game from sugar- laden mystery sips into “smart” ones—and we’re officially obsessed. Two high-tech innovations include a Bluetooth measuring sensor that can digitally weigh food in real time and a refreshingly thorough yet easy-to-use app.

Together they make smoothie magic: The app comes with hundreds of preprogrammed recipes that are divided into categories like weight loss, high protein, dessert, gluten-free, and more; or you can add your own, of course! Plus, there are tons of recipes for those with food restrictions. The app does wicked-fast calculations to add up your caloric load as you pour in ingredients. As you’re following a recipe, the app dings green when you’ve added enough of the ingredient; and if you over-pour, it can immediately account for that. If you want to improvise, just tap the app to let it know what you’re switching up, in what quantities, and in seconds, your new calories and macros are displayed on your phone or tablet.

All the in-app recipes are optimized for flavor/taste and blendability, and NutriBullet’s team of registered dietitians and food scientists have calibrated the recipes to help you meet your wellness goals. We love that it helps track your nutrition so precisely from day to day and has that telltale NutriBullet 1,200-watt motor to make any smoothie you can dream up. Comes with two shaker tops for the portable blender; the app is free. ($180; nutribullet balance.com)

New Balance Fuelcore Sonic & BOA Technology

New Balance has led the way for decades in running, cross-training, and everyday sneaker style and engineering. Now it has partnered with Boa Technology to launch a sleek, futuristic lacing system on the FuelCore Sonic that gives you the perfect fit in ￼seconds. Using an intensely strong yet thin and lightweight lacing system that you may recognize from snowboard boots, cycling shoes, and more, the Boa lacing system is more custom and much quicker than a traditional lace.

In a split second you can adjust the bootie sneaker fit within one millimeter of precision, which means that if you’re out for a run and want to do some calisthenics, you can tighten or loosen the laces lightning fast as your feet warm up. Boa’s dial is tested for impact (hello, burpees!), dirt, rain, and more to function smooth as silk no matter what. When you’re ready, the quick release gets you out of the sneaker in the blink of an eye.

Pair the high-tech of Boa with New Balance’s mesh-upper socklike FuelCore Sonic that’s designed down to the stitching to help you feel lighter than ever on your feet, and you’re ready for the races. Available in hot pink, teal, and black, it weighs only 8.6 ounces yet offers great cushioning and one-of-a-kind style. ($110; newbalance.com)

