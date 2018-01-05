The Top Health and Fitness Products to Crush Your New Year's Resolutions

Fitbit Ionic & App
Fitbit dominates the fitness tracker market—and it’s about to win your heart(rate), too! Our favorite Ionic feature beyond chic design sense: incredible accuracy. The Ionic uses automatic GPS exercise tracking— from weights to treadmill running to intervals to yoga—that works with scientific precision. Plus, a five-day battery life, a bright rounded-edge screen, Fitbit Pay, Fitbit Coach, and a robust gallery of apps help you stay organized while crushing all your fit goals.
Developed with Fitbit’s expert panel, plus data from 3 billion nights of sleep recorded already, the Ionic uses eight powerful sensors, like SpO2 (blood oxygen) and heart-rate variability, to give benchmarks that help qualify sleep—to help memory and learning, get more light sleep; for coveted muscle repair, deep sleep; and for mental refresh, REM. And track how diet, exercise, and more affect sleep and vice versa.
The app also calculates your cardio fitness using an estimated VO2 max (the amount of oxygen available during exercise), so you can see how you stack up against peers of similar age, gender, and weight, as well as where you fall on the spectrum over time as you change your diet, exercise, or other habits. That’s powerful data in your hands—and on your wrist.
($300, fitbit.com)