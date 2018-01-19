What It's Like to Train With Camille Leblanc-Bazinet, According to Red Bull Crashed Ice Competitors

Camille Leblanc-Bazinet knows a thing or two about strength and conditioning. (One does not merely win the 2014 CrossFit Games without superhuman levels of fitness.) So when Red Bull introduced the Canadian CrossFitter to a group of elite athletes from the discipline of ice cross downhill (aka "Crashed Ice") ahead of Red Bull Crashed Iced: Saint Paul, even these ace skaters knew they were in for a WOD to remember.

After the workout, two of the sport's top athletes—Cameron Naasz and Amanda Trunzo—spoke with Muscle & Fitness Hers about competing in Crashed Ice, mental toughness, and training with Leblanc-Bazinet. (Yes, they survived the WOD.)

