What We're Wearing to the Gym This Month: December 2017

December is the time of year when you're probably more focused on buying gifts for the important people in your life than focusing on yourself—or your fitness. People tend to gain the most weight during the holidays, according to one recent study, meaning your perfectly toned glutes and summer six-pack are at high risk of vanishing into the side effects of holiday smorgasboards.

The best way to keep your motivation high even when it's absolutely freezing outside? Invest in some fresh new gear designed to stand up to the elements.

This stylish apparel is all editor-tested and -approved—it can stand up to even your toughest workout, all while keeping you warm and cozy in the frigid winter weather—and it's what you should wear to the gym in December.