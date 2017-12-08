Features

What We're Wearing to the Gym This Month: December 2017

One too many holiday treats could put your summer body at risk, so keep your fitness motivation high with this winter-ready apparel and gear.

December is the time of year when you're probably more focused on buying gifts for the important people in your life than focusing on yourself—or your fitness. People tend to gain the most weight during the holidays, according to one recent study, meaning your perfectly toned glutes and summer six-pack are at high risk of vanishing into the side effects of holiday smorgasboards.

The best way to keep your motivation high even when it's absolutely freezing outside? Invest in some fresh new gear designed to stand up to the elements.

This stylish apparel is all editor-tested and -approved—it can stand up to even your toughest workout, all while keeping you warm and cozy in the frigid winter weather—and it's what you should wear to the gym in December.

1. Ultraboost Laceless Shoes by Adidas

In case you haven't heard, laceless sneakers are the future. Get ahead on the trend by snagging a pair of these stylish yet supremely functional Ultraboost kicks from Adidas.

The lack of laces makes for a comfortable, functional fit, while the forged midfoot band helps keep your foot perfectly in place so you'll never feel like you're slipping out of the shoe. A grippy outsole provides good traction in even the sludgiest of winter weather, although we probably wouldn't recommend running on ice. — Erin Alexander, assistant editor ($200, adidas.com)

2. CYA Stronger Hoodie by Athleta

Athleta’s CYA Stronger Hoodie has been a lifesaver as the temperature continues to drop below my personal comfort level. It has prevented me from calling it quits before reaching the gym on several chilly mornings.

My favorite features on it are the ones that don’t necessarily show up in any old jacket. First, the adjustable hood lets me customize it to my liking. Whether I’m outside hitting the pavement or just warming up in the gym, I know I can tighten or loosen it for the ultimate workout. It's longer than your typical jacket (think booty coverage), sports tons of roomy pockets, and it has thumbholes to keep everything cozy-warm and in place. The fabric is stretchy and soft, but looks chic, making this the ultimate jacket in athleisure wear. Dress it up or tone it down, this jacket will take you wherever you need to go comfortably and stylishly. — Jackie Friedman, photo editor ($128, athleta.gap.com)

3. Baker Beanie by Volcom

Nothing screams winter like a beanie—and this chunky, vintage, knit-style offering from Volcom is one of our absolute favorites. With a slouchy fit and puffy pom pom on top, this cozy head covering is perfect to wear on your way to the gym—although you can catch us wearing it pretty much all the time. — E.A. ($30, volcom.com)

4. Sculpt Lux Training Tight by Nike

Let’s cut to the chase. No one feels confident or ready to crush a workout when they’re battling afternoon bloat or wearing tights that slip down and dig in. Nike’s Sculpt Lux Training Tight eliminates those pants problems. For one, the high-waisted cut braces your lower abs and back, gives you that locked-in feel, and offers a more seamless silhouette without becoming swampy or constricting mid-workout. The mesh waistband is raised in the back to give you added coverage when you squat or bend over to stretch. The rest of the tights are boosted with compressive fabric, so every movement is supported, and who doesn't love that? — Brittany Smith, senior associate editor ($95, nike.com)

5. Ultra-light Down Vest by Uniqlo

Ladies, meet your new winter running buddy. This ultra-light Uniqlo vest from might feel thin, but it's loaded with down insulation that'll keep you warm without weighing you down.

The high collar will help keep your neck cozy during those brisk, early-morning runs, and the elastic binding inside the arm holes holds in body heat while keeping out cold wind. Incorporate this piece into your fitness wardrobe, and you'll never find yourself skipping an outdoor winter workout again. — E.A. ($49.90, uniqlo.com)

6. Bull Twist Back Tank by Project Rock x Under Armour

"The Rock" means business when he hits the gym, and his hardcore attitude toward fitness shines through in his latest collaboration with Under Armour. This tank’s relaxed fit and soft, feather-light fabric makes it the perfect top to conquer your toughest workouts. Even if you’re dripping sweat, the super-soft UA Tech fabric never feels stuck to you or uncomfortable. And this top doesn’t sacrifice style, either—the bull insignia on the front will make you feel like a total badass, and everyone loves a fun twist back detail. — Rose McNulty, assistant editor ($35, underarmour.com)

