What We're Wearing to the Gym This Month: December 2017

Courtesy of Athleta
Athleta’s CYA Stronger Hoodie has been a lifesaver as the temperature continues to drop below my personal comfort level. It has prevented me from calling it quits before reaching the gym on several chilly mornings.
My favorite features on it are the ones that don’t necessarily show up in any old jacket. First, the adjustable hood lets me customize it to my liking. Whether I’m outside hitting the pavement or just warming up in the gym, I know I can tighten or loosen it for the ultimate workout. It's longer than your typical jacket (think booty coverage), sports tons of roomy pockets, and it has thumbholes to keep everything cozy-warm and in place. The fabric is stretchy and soft, but looks chic, making this the ultimate jacket in athleisure wear. Dress it up or tone it down, this jacket will take you wherever you need to go comfortably and stylishly. — Jackie Friedman, photo editor ($128, athleta.gap.com)