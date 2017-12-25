Sponsored Content

Natasha came from a world of food, celebration and good feelings. Growing up, Natasha was always overweight and wasn’t forced to pay attention to her diet and health until she was diagnosed with diabetes as a teenager. Even with a serious health issue, Natasha didn’t allow her body image to stop her from enjoying her life. One day, the partying and weight caught up to her when she topped 300 pounds. Then she met Randy, her partner, and their lives changed.

Today, Natasha has lost over 185 pounds and is training to become a power lifter. Natasha’s journey isn’t just her own, she now pushes others to make it through to the next day – to forge forward with their journey regardless of what others think. Get in some early New Year’s inspiration and watch Natasha’s incredible weight loss story.

