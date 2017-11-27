Nutrition
Spicy Citrus Shrimp With Quinoa
This recipe offers some post-workout flavor and protein from the shrimp.
This light, citrusy dish includes quinoa and shrimp as the stars, and can be prepared with ease.
Spicy Citrus Shrimp With Quinoa Servings: 2
You'll need
- 1 cup quinoa, cooked
- ½ Tbsp extra-light olive oil
- 1 tsp garlic, minced
- ½ tsp horseradish
- ½ Tbsp 100% pure honey
- ½ Tbsp fresh lemon juice
- ½ Tbsp fresh lime juice
- ½ lb (8 oz) raw shrimp, peeled, deveined
- ¼ tsp lime zest
- ¼ tsp lemon zest
- ½ Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
- Crushed red chilis, to taste
- Freshly ground pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Cook quinoa. In a medium-size frying pan, sauté olive oil, garlic, horseradish, honey, and lemon and lime juices for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
2. Add shrimp; cook 3–4 minutes. Turn shrimp, top with lime and lemon zest, parsley, and chilis. Cook 2–3 minutes; don’t stir.
3. Toss, then place shrimp on quinoa. Serve.