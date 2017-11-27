Nutrition

Spicy Citrus Shrimp With Quinoa

This recipe offers some post-workout flavor and protein from the shrimp.

Moya McAllister
Calories 281
Protein 27g
Fat 7g
Carbs 26g
Sugar 4g
Moya McAllister

This light, citrusy dish includes quinoa and shrimp as the stars, and can be prepared with ease.

Spicy Citrus Shrimp With Quinoa Servings: 2
You'll need
  • 1 cup quinoa, cooked
  • ½ Tbsp extra-light olive oil
  • 1 tsp garlic, minced
  • ½ tsp horseradish
  • ½ Tbsp 100% pure honey
  • ½ Tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • ½ Tbsp fresh lime juice
  • ½ lb (8 oz) raw shrimp, peeled, deveined
  • ¼ tsp lime zest
  • ¼ tsp lemon zest
  • ½ Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
  • Crushed red chilis, to taste
  • Freshly ground pepper, to taste
Directions 
1. Cook quinoa. In a medium-size frying pan, sauté olive oil, garlic, horseradish, honey, and lemon and lime juices for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
2. Add shrimp; cook 3–4 minutes. Turn shrimp, top with lime and lemon zest, parsley, and chilis. Cook 2–3 minutes; don’t stir.
3. Toss, then place shrimp on quinoa. Serve.
