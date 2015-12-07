The Beginner's Essential Supplements Guide

Protein powders are one of the biggest segments of the supplement market. And there’s no shortage of options available. Animal-derived proteins such as whey, casein, and egg, as well as goat, beef, and fish, are extremely popular. But there’s also a healthy selection of vegetable-based proteins, such as rice, hemp, soy, and pea. You can even try hydrolysates, which are predigested whey and casein peptides.

Which powder to choose often comes down to personal preference and individual needs, but my favorite is whey protein isolate (WPI). It’s made from the water-soluble portion of milk that’s been processed and filtered to remove lactose, cholesterol, and fat and is preferred by many consumers who are lactose intolerant and/or have problems digesting protein powders. WPI is typically very high in protein content (usually 90% or more) in comparison with other forms, which can range from only 10–50% protein. It’s also high in L-cysteine and all nine essential amino acids (histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine). L-cysteine helps regulate blood sugar, decreases blood vessel inflammation, and reduces exercise-induced oxidative stress.