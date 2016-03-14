Dirima / Shutterstock

10 Moves to Target Your Lower Abs

Do these specific ab exercises to flatten and define your abs in no time.

You’ve already got a two-pack. (Maybe a four-pack.) Your training routine’s solid. But you’re still not seeing that lower abdominal region pop in the shirtless workout selfies you post to Instagram. The reason? Your abs workout may need an overhaul.

Here, the top 10 moves that target every inch of your torso--including that stubborn section just above your hips, from American Council on Exercise experts, Jacque Crockford, CSCS, exercise physiologist, and certified personal trainer, Makeba Edwards.

When it comes to revealing what lies beneath any lingering belly fat in your lower ab region, Crockford reminds us that they key isn’t just the following killer exercises. “Making the abs ‘pop’ requires a well-rounded fitness program that incorporates proper nutrition, cardio, and an effective resistance training program which will provide an overall result of creating fat loss and improving aesthetics,” she says.

Dead Bug

Lie on your back with your legs raised and your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Raise your arms towards the ceiling at a 90-degree angle as well. Tighten your core muscles and press your spine into the floor as you reach your right arm behind you (palm towards the ceiling) and straighten the left leg to hover just above the ground. Return to center. Reach your left arm overhead and straighten the right leg to hover.

“Lower each leg only to the point where the abdominals can stay engaged and you are able to avoid excessively arching the lower back,” says Edwards. 

Shoot for two to three sets of 8 to 10 reps on each side. Make it more challenging by holding a small medicine ball overhead and passing it between each hand as you return it to midpoint. Or hold the ball in both hands and drop both arms back as one leg is nearing the ground, says Crockford.

Forearm Plank

You’ve probably already tried the regular full plank — you know: holding a push-up position with a straight spine for a minute or more. But the forearm plank, says Crockford, “is a great way to focus on trunk stability without stressing the wrists.”

Assume the same posture you would for the old-school exercise. But position your elbows directly underneath your shoulders and push your forearms and palms in the floor to keep you up.

Hold for 20-30 seconds. Repeat two to three times. If this isn’t challenging, Edwards recommends coming up to your hands then shifting back to your forearms. (Make it harder by doing this move on a Bosu ball).

Reverse Crunches

Lie on the ground with your back firmly on the ground and your arms extended straight out to the side, palms pressing into the floor. Bend your knees at a 90-degree angle and lift your feet off the floor.

Raise your legs up off the ground, lift your hips and butt off the ground as well and reach your knees towards your chin. (Keep pressing your arms and hands into the floor to support you.) 

Lower the legs back down, tapping the floor with your toes only slightly and lift up again.

“The objective is to contract the abdominals lifting the hips, not to see how high you can lift your hips off the ground,” says Edwards. 

“For a more advanced option," says Crockford, "keep the legs straight and lift the hips upward reaching the feet straight up towards the ceiling.”

Stability Ball Pass

Lie on the ground with your spine pressed firmly into the floor and your legs extended (knees straight) at a 45-degree angle from the ground. Hold a large stability ball overhead and brace your abs as you lift it (arms straight) towards your feet to place it between them. Lower the stability ball towards the ground as far as you can with your feet as your reach your arms back overhead, says Edwards. (If you can’t keep your lower back from arching, she says, you’ve gone too far.) Then reverse this by lifting the stability ball once more as well as your head, neck, shoulders and arms to grasp the ball and bring it back overhead. 

Aim for 10 to 15 reps, and two to three sets.

Suspended Mountain Climbers

Assume the push-up position. Brace your core and keep your left leg straightened as you draw your right knee toward your chest, says Edwards. Hold it for a second or two. Bring your toes back to starting position. Then jump and switch legs—quickly, but with control. Repeat with your left leg, bracing your core and keeping your right leg straight as you draw your left knee toward your chest. Resume push-up position.

Repeat 8 to 10 times on each side. Aim for two to three sets.

Make it more challenging by guiding your right knee underneath your torso to your left tricep and your left knee to your right tricep. (We're showing this exercise demonstrated on an exercise ball for an alternative exercise.)

Medicine Ball Seated V Twist

Grab a weighted medicine ball, take a seat on the floor and lift your legs out in front of you (bent knees optional — this is easier) so you’re balancing on your butt. Rotate your torso, moving the medicine ball side to side. (No need to tap the ball to the floor.)

Do 10 to 15 reps and two sets for this exercise. Remember to keep your shoulders square, says Edwards, and avoid rounding or arching any part of your back.

Stability Ball Crunch Twist

Switch up this traditional move to strengthen the rectus abdominus by adding a twist. The result? Your obliques and transverse abdominus get a workout, too.

Position your spine on the stability ball, fingers intertwined behind neck and elbows bent. Position your feet hip width apart (or wider if you need more stability).

Contract your abs to curl up off the ball and twist to your left. With control, reverse the move to recline back over the ball, then repeat on your right side. Slightly tuck the chin, avoid pulling the neck with your hands, and do your best not to jerk or swing your upper body. 

Repeat for 10 to 15 reps for this abs exercise. Do two to three sets if you can.

Glute Bridge

Part of a strong core also entails a sturdy lower back region. Strengthen this area of your body to help support your whole trunk with a glute bridge. 

Lie on your back with your feet slightly farther than hip width apart, knees bent. Squeeze your glutes and core to lift your hips towards the ceiling until there’s a straight line from your knees to your throat. Lower down slowly.

Complete 15 reps if you can. Aim for two or three sets. Once you get stronger, you can add weight, like in the photo above.

Bird Dog

This major core stabilizer will improve your balance as well as the strength of your abs and lower back, says Edwards. It’s also a good way to keep your glutes in shape, too.

Place your palms and knees on the floor. (Wrists underneath shoulders, knees underneath hips.) Raise your right arm and extend it straight so your fingers are reaching the wall in front of you. At the same time extend your left leg so it’s raised fully parallel to the floor. Return to center. Repeat on the opposite side.

Do 15 reps of each side. Aim for two to three sets.

Side Plank

Not only does this abs exercise target your obliques, but the side plank also helps strengthen the muscles around your spine. Align your left elbow under your left shoulder and lift your hips off the floor so that only your forearm and left side of the feet are touching the floor.

Hold for 30 to 60 seconds. Repeat on the other side. Two or three reps of this plank is a good goal for starting out.

