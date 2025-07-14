The ever-growing list of machines on your local gym floor can leave many of us wondering which contraption to jump on next, but when it comes to making gains in our legs and glutes, it’s all about quality over quantity, explained the “FitQueen” Anita Herbert while demonstrating a winning workout. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

“If you are like me, and hate jumping around in the gym between equipment, this routine is for ya!” enthused the coach with an inspirational post for her almost 3 million Instagram followers. And, if you can’t make it to the gym at all, no worries, Herbert has some mods for that too.

Anita Herbert’s “FitQueen” Legs and Glutes Workout

Leg Extensions — 3 Sets x 12 Reps

— 3 Sets x 12 Reps Assisted 1 ¼ Bulgarian Split Squat — 6 Reps each side

— 6 Reps each side Deficit Cable Reverse Lunges — 10 Reps each side

— 10 Reps each side Cable Sumo RDL to Sumo Squat — 1 Set x 8 Reps

— 1 Set x 8 Reps Sumo Squat Pulses — 1 Set x 85 Reps

The Finisher:

Plate Loaded Side Abduction — 15 Reps each side

Banded Step-Backs — 15 Reps each side

Workout Breakdown

This is no doubt a great workout that saves waiting your turn on various machines. In fact, Herbert even explained how you can modify this session without leaving the house. “To do this workout at home, use a long resistance band attached to a door or something sturdy instead of the cable machine,” advised the FitQueen. And, for the vast majority of us who don’t have a leg extension machine kicking around, “simply do a banded quadruped leg extension,” she advises.

Either way, a taxing but satisfying session surely awaits. Herbert heats up her legs and feels the burn with three sets on the leg extension machine to crush her quads before moving on to the 1¼ Bulgarian Split Squat. Getting further value from the leg extension machine, the coach uses it to rest her feet on, in order to assist with balance. The 1 ¼ version of the Bulgarian split squat (a single-leg squat with the rear foot elevated) includes a partial repetition at the bottom of the movement to increase time under tension, muscle activation, and difficulty.

Next up are cable reverse lunges utilizing a barbell plate to elevate the feet and create further deficit on the downward movement. “Elevation is optional for greater range of motion,” explained Herbert, noting that elevating the body leads to more hamstring activation and glute engagement as the cable is pulled further down. Sticking with the cable machine, the FitQueen alternates her reps between cable sumo RDL’s and sumo squats. Essentially, you’ll be working everything from the inner thighs and glutes all the way to the quads, hamstrings, and calves here. Pushing herself further, Herbert adds a set of cable sumo squat pulses for good measure, feeling the stretch and working on her mobility as well as her muscles.

For the finisher, the clever coach goes all out by re-using the barbell plate and loading it onto her hip for weighted side abductions. Abductions work the outer pelvis, so they help to stabilize the hip while adding shape to the gluteus medius (situated above and to the side of the gluteus maximus) and they also build the gluteus minumus (that lies beneath the medius.)

The Fit Queen bows out of this glorious workout with banded step backs, once again using the cable machine for support. This exercise is a great movement to end on, because it will provide a final pump on the glutes (maximum and medius), quads, hamstrings, and core. Ready to make gains without commanding too much space? Give this session a go for yourself.

To follow the FitQueen, Anita Herbert on Instagram, click here.