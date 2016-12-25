This is the Do-Anywhere Bodyweight Program, a series of circuits designed to give you a solid cardio and strength training workout regardless of time, space, and resources.

Consider this your foolproof abs routine whenever you’re traveling, under a time crunch, or trying to sneak in a workout over the holidays. All you need is a sturdy ledge to sculpt six-pack abs. 

How to do it

Complete 4 rounds with little to no rest between exercises and 1 min. rest between sets.

This is meant to be done in circuit form so you can get a cardiovascular benefit from strength training without having to do actual endurance work. You can perform this workout up to twice weekly.

  1. Decline Spidermans x 30
  2. Alternating V-Ups x 20
  3. Plank w/ Hip Rotations x 30
  4. Side Plank w/ Leg Raise x 12 each side
  5. Mountain Climbers x 50

Here, Muscle & Fitness Hers editor Brittany Smith demonstrates how to do the circuit.

Program designed by Liz Lowe, C.S.C.S., head program designer at Scorch Fitness, a high-intensity interval training gym in Sarasota, FL.

Shot on location at EVEN Hotels Brooklyn.

