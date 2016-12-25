7 Celebs Who Are Thriving in Quarantine
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Simple steps to boost this "man" hormone.Read article
This is the Do-Anywhere Bodyweight Program, a series of circuits designed to give you a solid cardio and strength training workout regardless of time, space, and resources.
Consider this your foolproof abs routine whenever you’re traveling, under a time crunch, or trying to sneak in a workout over the holidays. All you need is a sturdy ledge to sculpt six-pack abs.
Complete 4 rounds with little to no rest between exercises and 1 min. rest between sets.
This is meant to be done in circuit form so you can get a cardiovascular benefit from strength training without having to do actual endurance work. You can perform this workout up to twice weekly.
Here, Muscle & Fitness Hers editor Brittany Smith demonstrates how to do the circuit.
Program designed by Liz Lowe, C.S.C.S., head program designer at Scorch Fitness, a high-intensity interval training gym in Sarasota, FL.
Shot on location at EVEN Hotels Brooklyn.