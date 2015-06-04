While there are numerous triceps exercises from which to choose, incorporating this particular movement is sure to firm up the back of your arms fast. Just remember that the key to reaping this exercise’s benefits is paying meticulous attention to form.

START: Lie faceup on a flat bench with your feet flat on the floor. Grasp a dumbbell in each hand and hold them directly above you with your palms facing inward (neutral grip) and your arms extended.

MOVEMENT: Keeping your upper arms stationary and perpendicular to the bench, bend your elbows to bring the dumbbells toward the top/sides of your head. As your inner elbow joints approach 90-degree angles, pause and then smoothly reverse direction by pressing back to full arm extension. Squeeze your triceps at the top of the movement.

WHEN TO USE IT: The dumbbell lying triceps extension is an excellent move to begin your triceps routine. After 1—2 warm-up sets, do this exercise first before movements such as the triceps pressdown or dumbbell kickback. Perform 2—3 sets of 12—15 reps. You can also do these one arm at a time, using your nonworking arm to spot yourself for those few extra reps.