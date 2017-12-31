The Do-Anywhere Bodyweight Program: The workout to build strong glutes

This is the Do-Anywhere Bodyweight Program, a series of circuits designed to give you a solid cardio and strength training workout regardless of time, space, and resources.
Consider this your foolproof glutes routine whenever you’re traveling, under a time crunch, or trying to sneak in a workout over the holidays. All you need is a sturdy ledge and a mini band to sculpt a strong lower body.
How to do it
Complete 4 rounds with little to no rest between exercises and 1 min. rest between sets.
This is meant to be done in circuit form so you can get a cardiovascular benefit from strength training without having to do actual endurance work. You can perform this workout up to twice weekly.
- Mini Band Crab Walk x 15 each side
- Feet-Elevated Glute Bridge x 15
- Explosive Stepups x 8 each side
- Sumo Pulsing Squat x 20
- Walking Lunge x 10 each side
Here, Muscle & Fitness Hers editor Brittany Smith demonstrates how to do the circuit.
Program designed by Liz Lowe, C.S.C.S., head program designer at Scorch Fitness, a high-intensity interval training gym in Sarasota, FL.
Shot on location at EVEN Hotels Brooklyn.