The Do-Anywhere Bodyweight Program: The Workout to Sculpt Strong, Muscular Legs

This is the Do-Anywhere Bodyweight Program, a series of circuits designed to give you a solid cardio and strength-training workout regardless of time, space, and resources.
Consider this your foolproof legs routine whenever you’re traveling, under a time crunch, or trying to sneak in a workout over the holidays. All you need is a sturdy ledge or box to light up your quads, hamstrings, and calves.
How to do it
Complete 4 rounds with little to no rest between exercises, and a 1-minute rest between sets.
This is meant to be done in circuit form so you can get a cardiovascular benefit from strength training without having to do actual endurance work. You can perform this workout up to twice weekly.
- Bodyweight Squats x 12
- Lateral Plyo Stepups x 12 each side
- Bulgarian Split Squats x 10 each side
- Jump Squats or Box Jump x 8
- Lateral Lunges x 10 each side
Here, Muscle & Fitness editor Brittany Smith demonstrates how to do the circuit.
Program designed by Liz Lowe, C.S.C.S., head program designer at Scorch Fitness, a high-intensity interval training gym in Sarasota, FL.
