7 Celebs Who Are Thriving in Quarantine
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
Simple steps to boost this "man" hormone.Read article
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
Carb Back-loading gives you the freedom to eat a lot of supposed junk food in the hours after training. The obvious question, then, is just how much can you get away with? If you train in the evening and your loads are heavy enough, you’ll create a hormonal environment in the body that will allow you to eat an incredible amount of sugar without storing an ounce of fat. Kiefer explains how much and how to tell in this new installment of our back-loading series.
See all the Carb Back-loading articles.
Read the transcript for part one of the interview with nutrition expert John Kiefer.
Pick up a copy of Carb Back-Loading 1.0, Kiefer’s e-book, at carbbackloading.com