Q: My job/lifestyle doesn’t allow me to eat six times a day as I should. How can I make up for that?

A: Become a connoisseur of protein shakes. Most people can’t interrupt their day every three hours to eat, and even fewer have the time to prepare all those meals. Protein powders, which readily mix with water or fat-free milk to give you the muscle-building amino acids your body needs, are a bodybuilding savior - and an extremely convenient one.

A shaker bottle is all you need, and you can bring that to the office or on the road. Every three hours, instead of stopping for a chicken breast and a complex carb such as pasta, rice or a potato, simply shake and drink. Or you can down a protein shake and eat a portable carb such as a banana, some rice cakes, a small bagel or a fat-free whole-grain muffin, depending on your daily calorie needs and bodytype; if you’re a hardgainer, you’ll likely need additional carbs. You can also choose a weight-gain powder, which is typically powdered protein with added carbohydrates and fat. On the other hand, if you tend to have a softer physique and excessive bodyfat is an issue, stick with a protein powder devoid of carbs.

