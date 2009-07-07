In hot pursuit of choosing the healthiest whole grain products on the market today, sprouted wheat is quickly becoming the go-to-grain for health minded individuals. Spouted wheat holds many nutritional advantages over their “enriched” wheat counterpart. The process of germination (a.k.a. sprouting) increases the amount of vitamins A, B, C and E found in the grain, while activated enzymes improve the digestibility and absorption of nutrients. Plus, this natural process reduces the amount of calories and carbohydrates found in the grain, while increasing the protein content.

One of the most popular sprouted wheat products to hit shelves today is Ezekiel 4:9 made by Food for Life. It‘s “claim to fame” is the fact that it is one of the few bread products on the market to contain all 9 essential amino acids, making it a complete protein – a must have for active individuals.

Aside from being high in fiber and preservative free, these superior sprouts also add great flavor and texture to a variety of foods including: bagels, English muffins, tortillas, pasta, hamburger and hot dog buns and even cereal. To ensure that you are purchasing a true sprouted wheat product, the food label should list “sprouted whole wheat” as one of the first ingredients.

To get the most out of your grains, simply replace enriched grain products with that of the sprouted wheat version. Aim to consume 2-3 servings sprouted wheat sources on a daily basis.