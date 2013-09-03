7 Muscle-Building Shakes

1.

Hot Cocoa

When to take: bedtime>> 1 cup fat-free milk

>> 1 scoop chocolate whey protein

>> 1 packet Swiss Miss Diet Milk Chocolate hot cocoa

>> 1⁄2 cup low-fat cottage cheese

Heat milk until hot (but not boiling) and pour in blender. Add protein, cocoa and cottage cheese; blend until mostly smooth.

Tip: Wondering why there’s no casein in this nighttime beverage? Cottage cheese provides all the slow-digesting protein you need to get through the night.

Nutrition Facts: 275 calories, 44 g protein, 20 g carbs, 1 g fat, 0 g fiber