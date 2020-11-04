Although we tend think of certain foods as healthy or harmless, you may be surprised to learn so-called healthy foods can actually be loaded with hidden sugar. Sometimes it’s in the form of pure cane sugar, aka the “bad stuff,” or fruit juices and syrups. Either way, too much of it is definitely a bad thing for your health and your physique.

Sugar is one of those ingredients that everyone knows they should avoid—yet so many people can’t seem to get enough of it. Eating too much sugar can not only make you fat—regardless of how hard you work out—but also increase your risk of heart disease and diabetes.

According to Harvard researchers, the average American consumes 22 teaspoons of sugar per day—which tacks 350 calories on top of everything else you’re eating. That number is also way above the American Heart Association’s recommended intake of 6 teaspoons per day for women and 9 daily for men.

Additionally, most sugar only provides empty calories. Things like fruit juice might provide you with additional minerals and vitamins necessary for everyday function, but too much of those will also put you at a higher risk for diabetes, weight gain, and cardiac conditions.

You’re probably already avoiding things like sugary cereals, candy, most chocolates, and more, but some foods marketed as “clean” could be anything but when you look at the nutrition facts label. Just take a look at the ingredients on every food item the next time you go shopping.

These seven foods are hidden sugar culprits that eat up that allotment faster than you’d expect.