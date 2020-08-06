Could you imagine a hamburger or chicken sandwich without condiments? Whether it’s ketchup, mustard, barbecue sauce, or a more creative condiment like hummus or chipotle mayo, condiments add flavor and in some cases moisture to your sandwiches and other dishes— and they also add a certain palatability to your meals, making certain diet foods easier to choke down than if they were left plain.

However, not all condiments are equally healthy. Some may cost you as much as 100 calories for just a teaspoon, and are packed with added sugars. Others may only set you back about 5 calories per tablespoon, and be chock-full of vitamins and minerals.

Condiments sometimes get a bad rap, but it’s all about being smart and finding ones that fit into your lifestyle. It goes without saying, but if you can find a low-fat, zero sugar version of your favorite sandwich topper, then that’s the way to go.

We’re all for increasing flavor around here, but not at the cost of adding unnecessary calories. Luckily for you, we’ve decided to run down some of the best (and worst) condiments you’re likely to find on the supermarket shelves.

Here’s a rundown of which toppings are better choices and which aren’t so diet-friendly.