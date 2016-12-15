5 Nutritious Ways to Eat Your Leftovers

Tetra Images / Getty

Unlike a call from the IRS or a Facebook-bashing from your ex, an abundance of leftovers this month is a good problem to have. Your annual monumental holiday feast can produce a bounty of extra grub that can be turned into double-duty meals for days to come.

In fact, the tastiest and healthiest part of your meal can be the gastronomic after-party. Everything from turkey and ham to cranberry sauce can be transformed into dishes that are ready to help hone a fierce physique. But there are only so many turkey sandwiches anyone can stomach before being ready to fly the coop. That’s why it’s a good idea to have an arsenal of more creative go-to recipes that will help you empty the fridge in good style. Here’s how to reinvent holiday leftovers, and put the best of the rest to perfect use.