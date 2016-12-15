5 Nutritious Ways to Eat Your Leftovers

Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
Gobble, Gobble: Take hold of these new-age tacos for a shot of immune-boosting vitamin A, courtesy of sweet potatoes, and a wallop of quality muscle-making protein from second helpings of turkey. The salsa is best made with whole-berry cranberry sauce for better texture.
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 1 cup cranberry sauce
- 1⁄2 small white onion, finely chopped
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
- 1⁄4 tsp salt, plus a couple pinches
- 2 cups sliced turkey meat, skin removed
- 11⁄2 cups sweet potato, mashed
- 1 tbsp fresh thyme
- 8 corn tortillas, warmed
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, grated
Directions:
1. Mix together cranberry sauce, onion, lemon zest, lemon juice, jalapeño, and salt.
2. Place turkey in a microwave-safe bowl, cover with a damp paper towel, and heat for 1 minute or until warmed. Place mashed sweet potato in a separate bowl, cover with another damp paper towel, and heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until warmed through. Stir in thyme and a couple of pinches of salt.
3. To assemble tacos, spread sweet potato on tortillas and top with turkey, cranberry salsa, and cheese.
The marcos:
Calories: 407
Protein: 36g
Carbs: 57g
Fat: 4g