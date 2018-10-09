Kevin Summers / Getty

Healthy Recipes

5 Ways to Bring Beets Into Your Diet

From noodles to smoothies, this super food is packed with tons of flavor.

by
Kevin Summers / Getty
View Gallery (5)

These nutrition powerhouses are packed with fiber, antioxidants, folate, and a ton of flavor. Consuming one glass of beet juice has been shown to lower blood pressure by 5 points. 

5 Ways to Bring Beets Into Your Diet
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 5
close
1 of 5
Lars Klove / Getty
Raw

Grate them, slice them, or use a spiralizer and turn raw beets into beet “noodles.” Raw beets can be enjoyed on salads, mixed into pasta dishes, or solo. For a quick, easy salad, try tossing them with sliced cucumbers and feta cheese and topping with a little olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

2 of 5
Aaron Kurs/EyeEm / Getty
Smoothie

Start your day strong or jolt an afternoon slump with this nutritious powerhouse. In a blender, place 1⁄2 cup coconut or almond milk, 1⁄2 cup water, 1⁄2 cup baby spinach or kale, 1⁄2 medium beet (raw or precooked, cut into small chunks), 1⁄2 cup blueberries, 1⁄4 frozen banana, 1 tbsp chia seeds, and ice and blend well. 

3 of 5
Igor Golovniov / EyeEm / Getty
Pancakes

This will add color and more nutritional value to carby pancakes. In a blender, place 1⁄2 cup raw oats, 1 scoop protein powder, 1⁄2 medium beet (raw or precooked, cut into small chunks), and 1 tbsp water and blend well. Add mixture to a bowl and combine with 1 egg, 1 tbsp chia seeds, 2 tbsp almond milk, a pinch of cinnamon, and 1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract. For each pancake, pour a scoop of batter onto a greased pan. When the edges start to look dry, flip and cook for another 1 or 2 minutes on the other side. 

4 of 5
Westend61 / Getty
Pesto

In a blender or food processor, place 1⁄2 cup extra- virgin olive oil, 1⁄4 cup pine nuts (or sunflower seeds for a new flavor profile), 1 small beet (raw or precooked, cut into small chunks), 1 garlic clove, 1⁄4 cup shredded Parmesan, and 1 cup packed basil leaves and blend well. Serve as a sauce with fish, poultry, or whole-wheat pasta. 

5 of 5
istetiana / Getty
Roasted

Preheat oven to 400°F and line a baking pan with parchment paper. Thinly slice beets (either leave the skin on or peel prior to slicing). Lay beet slices on the baking pan and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper or a salt-free garlic-and-herb-blended seasoning. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes 

5 Ways to Bring Beets Into Your Diet
5 Ways to Eat Beets
Best Keto Diet Instagram Accounts
Best Keto Diet Instagram Accounts
7 Muscle-Building Sandwich Recipes
7 Muscle-Building Sandwiches
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments