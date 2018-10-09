5 Ways to Bring Beets Into Your Diet

Grate them, slice them, or use a spiralizer and turn raw beets into beet “noodles.” Raw beets can be enjoyed on salads, mixed into pasta dishes, or solo. For a quick, easy salad, try tossing them with sliced cucumbers and feta cheese and topping with a little olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Smoothie
Start your day strong or jolt an afternoon slump with this nutritious powerhouse. In a blender, place 1⁄2 cup coconut or almond milk, 1⁄2 cup water, 1⁄2 cup baby spinach or kale, 1⁄2 medium beet (raw or precooked, cut into small chunks), 1⁄2 cup blueberries, 1⁄4 frozen banana, 1 tbsp chia seeds, and ice and blend well.
Pancakes
This will add color and more nutritional value to carby pancakes. In a blender, place 1⁄2 cup raw oats, 1 scoop protein powder, 1⁄2 medium beet (raw or precooked, cut into small chunks), and 1 tbsp water and blend well. Add mixture to a bowl and combine with 1 egg, 1 tbsp chia seeds, 2 tbsp almond milk, a pinch of cinnamon, and 1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract. For each pancake, pour a scoop of batter onto a greased pan. When the edges start to look dry, flip and cook for another 1 or 2 minutes on the other side.
Pesto
In a blender or food processor, place 1⁄2 cup extra- virgin olive oil, 1⁄4 cup pine nuts (or sunflower seeds for a new flavor profile), 1 small beet (raw or precooked, cut into small chunks), 1 garlic clove, 1⁄4 cup shredded Parmesan, and 1 cup packed basil leaves and blend well. Serve as a sauce with fish, poultry, or whole-wheat pasta.
Roasted
Preheat oven to 400°F and line a baking pan with parchment paper. Thinly slice beets (either leave the skin on or peel prior to slicing). Lay beet slices on the baking pan and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper or a salt-free garlic-and-herb-blended seasoning. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes