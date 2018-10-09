5 Ways to Bring Beets Into Your Diet

Pancakes

This will add color and more nutritional value to carby pancakes. In a blender, place 1⁄2 cup raw oats, 1 scoop protein powder, 1⁄2 medium beet (raw or precooked, cut into small chunks), and 1 tbsp water and blend well. Add mixture to a bowl and combine with 1 egg, 1 tbsp chia seeds, 2 tbsp almond milk, a pinch of cinnamon, and 1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract. For each pancake, pour a scoop of batter onto a greased pan. When the edges start to look dry, flip and cook for another 1 or 2 minutes on the other side.