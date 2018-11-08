8 Foods to Eat to Prevent Muscle Fatigue

4. Lean Meat

Upping your diet of lean meat will help to enhance protein and amino acid levels—specifically the amino acid, taurine. Taurine can protect cells against cytokines, which can cause muscle damage and inflammation. You don't want to be dealing with sore and tired muscles early on in a workout.

Tip: consume lean meat with a complex carbohydrate 60 minutes pre-workout, so your muscles will be tapped out with the right amount of macros.