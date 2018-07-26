Healthy Recipes
Coconut Cayenne Smashed Sweet Potatoes
These spiced-up sweet potatoes are a pre-workout powerhouse.
Coconut Cayenne Smashed Sweet Potatoes Servings: 6
Prep time: 20 min. | Cook time: 60 min.
You'll need
- 2 lb sweet potatoes, washed and ends trimmed
- ½ cup light coconut milk
- 2 tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground cayenne pepper
This recipe excerpted from The Bodybuilder’s Kitchen, by Erin Stern. $17; amazon.com.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Pierce sweet potatoes with fork and individually wrap in aluminum foil. Place on oven rack and bake for 1 hour, flipping halfway through.
2. Remove potatoes from oven and cool for 20 minutes. Then remove foil and peel the skin from the potatoes.
3. In a large bowl, combine sweet potatoes, coconut milk, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper. Mash with fork until smooth and lump-free.