Coconut Cayenne Smashed Sweet Potatoes

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Pierce sweet potatoes with fork and individually wrap in aluminum foil. Place on oven rack and bake for 1 hour, flipping halfway through.

2. Remove potatoes from oven and cool for 20 minutes. Then remove foil and peel the skin from the potatoes.

3. In a large bowl, combine sweet potatoes, coconut milk, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper. Mash with fork until smooth and lump-free.