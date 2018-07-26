Healthy Recipes
Elvis Peanut Butter and Banana Protein Shake
Channel the King with this delicious shake.
Channel the King—except here the King has a six-pack and trains five days a week—with this delicious shake. Powdered peanut butter and banana will rock your taste buds without racking up the calories.
Elvis Peanut Butter and Banana Protein Shake Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 min.
You'll need
- 1⁄2 medium banana
- 1⁄4 cup powdered peanut butter
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1⁄4 cup vanilla whey protein powder
- 1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1⁄2 tsp powdered stevia
- 1 cup crushed ice
Quick Tip: For a thicker shake, omit the ice and freeze the banana. Make sure to peel and slice the banana before freezing.
This recipe excerpted from The Bodybuilder’s Kitchen, by Erin Stern. $17; amazon.com.
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend on low for 30 seconds.
2. Scrape the sides of the blender with a rubber spatula. Blend on high for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until the ice is crushed and the shake is smooth and creamy. Transfer to a glass and serve immediately.