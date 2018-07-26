Healthy Recipes

Elvis Peanut Butter and Banana Protein Shake

Channel the King with this delicious shake.

by
Brian Klutch
Calories 260
Protein 34g
Fat 5g
Carbs 23g
Brian Klutch

Channel the King—except here the King has a six-pack and trains five days a week—with this delicious shake. Powdered peanut butter and banana will rock your taste buds without racking up the calories.

Elvis Peanut Butter and Banana Protein Shake Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 min.
You'll need
  • 1⁄2 medium banana
  • 1⁄4 cup powdered peanut butter
  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1⁄4 cup vanilla whey protein powder
  • 1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1⁄2 tsp powdered stevia
  • 1 cup crushed ice

Quick Tip: For a thicker shake, omit the ice and freeze the banana. Make sure to peel and slice the banana before freezing.

This recipe excerpted from The Bodybuilder’s Kitchen, by Erin Stern. $17; amazon.com.

Directions 
1. Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend on low for 30 seconds.
2. Scrape the sides of the blender with a rubber spatula. Blend on high for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until the ice is crushed and the shake is smooth and creamy. Transfer to a glass and serve immediately.
