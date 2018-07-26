Channel the King—except here the King has a six-pack and trains five days a week—with this delicious shake. Powdered peanut butter and banana will rock your taste buds without racking up the calories.

Elvis Peanut Butter and Banana Protein Shake Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 min. You'll need 1⁄2 medium banana

1⁄4 cup powdered peanut butter

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1⁄4 cup vanilla whey protein powder

1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract

1⁄2 tsp powdered stevia

1 cup crushed ice

Quick Tip: For a thicker shake, omit the ice and freeze the banana. Make sure to peel and slice the banana before freezing.

This recipe excerpted from The Bodybuilder’s Kitchen, by Erin Stern. $17; amazon.com.