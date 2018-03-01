Truth is, ham is a pretty lean, healthy meat. It’s the salty cure, layers of skin and fat, and, usually, sticky-sweet glaze that ruin it. But if you boil the ham rather than roast it, you’ll cut much of the salt and fat—and it’ll still be as moist and tasty as ever.

Healthy Honey and Sriracha Ham Servings: 12

Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 135 You'll need 1⁄4 cup honey

3 tbsp Sriracha sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

Juice of 1⁄2 lime

1 3-7lb “City ham,” wet-cured and smoked, as opposed to dry-cured, prosciutto-like “country ham”

Instead of lathering on a sugary honey-baked glaze, we recommend this thin coat of spicy Sriracha—balanced with honey—which will deliver a delicious, more complex punch to the already-rich meat.