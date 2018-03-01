Healthy Recipes
Healthy Honey and Sriracha Ham
Hosting a holiday party or a large get-together? This boil-and-bake recipe packs flavor without the excess sugar and fat.
Truth is, ham is a pretty lean, healthy meat. It’s the salty cure, layers of skin and fat, and, usually, sticky-sweet glaze that ruin it. But if you boil the ham rather than roast it, you’ll cut much of the salt and fat—and it’ll still be as moist and tasty as ever.
Healthy Honey and Sriracha Ham Servings: 12
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 135
You'll need
- 1⁄4 cup honey
- 3 tbsp Sriracha sauce
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- Juice of 1⁄2 lime
- 1 3-7lb “City ham,” wet-cured and smoked, as opposed to dry-cured, prosciutto-like “country ham”
Instead of lathering on a sugary honey-baked glaze, we recommend this thin coat of spicy Sriracha—balanced with honey—which will deliver a delicious, more complex punch to the already-rich meat.
Directions
1. In a small bowl, mix together honey, Sriracha, soy sauce, and lime juice; set aside.
2. Place ham in a stockpot; add water to cover. Bring to a boil, then discard and replace the water and bring to a boil again. Reduce heat; simmer for 15 minutes per pound. Drain and remove the skin and external fat.
3. Heat oven to 375°F. Place ham in a shallow baking dish, brush with the Sriracha glaze, and bake for 30 minutes. Let rest for 20 minutes.