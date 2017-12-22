Healthy Recipes
Low-carb Comfort Food: Orange-Honey Pork Loin with Sweet Potato Mash
Serve up your favorite holiday fare—without all the carbs and calories with this tasty entree.
A citrusy glaze helps the naturally lean pork loin stay juicy and delicious.
Orange-Honey Pork Loin With Sweet Potato Mash Servings: 4
You'll need
- For pork loin
- 1 lb. center-cut pork loin, sliced 1⁄2" thick
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1 tbsp honey
- 2 pinches sea salt
- 2 tbsp light cream
- 4-6 orange slices
- For sweet potato mash
- 1 large or 2 medium yams (about 12 oz total), baked and peeled
- 2 tsp honey
- 4 pinches sea salt
- 4 pinches black pepper
- 2 tbsp light cream
- 1 tsp olive oil
Directions
1. Preheat broiler on medium.
2. Place pork loin in an oven pan. Heat juice and honey in a saucepan over medium. bring to a boil, then simmer 3–4 minutes. Add salt and pepper.
3. Pour mixture over pork loin. broil for 12 minutes or until center reaches 1550.
4. For mash, blend all ingredients in food processor until creamy.
5. Place pork loin on a plate alongside mash and top with remaining glaze. Garnish with parsley and orange.