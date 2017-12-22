Low-carb Comfort Food: Orange-Honey Pork Loin with Sweet Potato Mash

Directions

1. Preheat broiler on medium.

2. Place pork loin in an oven pan. Heat juice and honey in a saucepan over medium. bring to a boil, then simmer 3–4 minutes. Add salt and pepper.

3. Pour mixture over pork loin. broil for 12 minutes or until center reaches 1550.

4. For mash, blend all ingredients in food processor until creamy.

5. Place pork loin on a plate alongside mash and top with remaining glaze. Garnish with parsley and orange.