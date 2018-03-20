Is Oatmeal or Granola Cereal Healthier?

Whether or not you eat breakfast can be the difference between dominating your tasks ahead and hitting the wall at 11 a.m., skipping your workout, and spiraling into a year-long relationship with Netflix and your couch.

The point is: Breakfast is important. And considering our national love for quick breakfasts in a bowl, we’re taking a good, hard look at oatmeal and granola cereal and sussing out which is best for starting your day.

Louise Chen, a registered dietitian based in Dallas, notes that both foods can be healthy. She suggests limiting your intake of both to a half-cup and supplementing with fresh berries, chia seeds and flaxseeds, and walnuts and almonds.

Overall, oatmeal is more likely to satisfy your hunger. But if you’re jonesing for granola and willing to think outside the cereal box, try adding a handful atop Greek yogurt for a healthy, filling breakfast.

Nutrition Showdown: Oatmeal vs. Granola Cereal

Serving: ½ cup with 2% milk

Oatmeal

143 calories

7g protein

20g carbs

6.5g sugar

2g fiber

Granola