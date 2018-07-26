Fragrant rosemary livens up this simple side, which is easy to prepare and ready to eat in under 30 minutes.

Rosemary Beefsteak Tomatoes Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 min. You'll need 1 tsp chopped fresh rosemary

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp paprika

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

4 medium beefsteak tomatoes, sliced into quarters, skin and seeds left intact

This recipe excerpted from The Bodybuilder’s Kitchen, by Erin Stern. $17; amazon.com.