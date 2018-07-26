Healthy Recipes
Rosemary Beefsteak Tomatoes
This easy-to-prepare side is the perfect complement to any protein.
Fragrant rosemary livens up this simple side, which is easy to prepare and ready to eat in under 30 minutes.
Rosemary Beefsteak Tomatoes Servings: 4
Prep time: 20 min.
You'll need
- 1 tsp chopped fresh rosemary
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp paprika
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
- 4 medium beefsteak tomatoes, sliced into quarters, skin and seeds left intact
This recipe excerpted from The Bodybuilder’s Kitchen, by Erin Stern. $17; amazon.com.
Directions
1. In a small bowl, combine rosemary, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper.
2. In a large bowl, combine tomatoes and seasoning mixture.
3. Let tomatoes rest 15 to 20 minutes before serving.