Sesame Black Noodles with Soy and Ginger Tofu

Directions

1. Peel carrot with a vegetable peeler, then use peeler to make carrot "ribbons"; place in a large bowl.

2. Remove woody bottoms from aspargus and use peeler to create asparagus ribbons, adding to carrots.

3. Slice red chili pepper, and scallions on an angle. Add to bowl with corn.

4. Make dressing: Grate ginger and combine with lemon juice, passing through a sieve. Add soy sauce and oil and mix together. Set aside.

5. Marinate tofu in the dressnig for 20 minutes before cooking.

6. Bring a pan of water to boil and cook rice noodle for 8 minutes.

7. Add oil to a large-skillet or wok; stir-fry tofu for 1-2 minutes.

8. When noodles are cooked, drain and mix with prepared veggies. Add other ingredients, then top with tablespoon dressing. Mix well. Divide between two bowls; top with tofu and serve.