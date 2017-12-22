Healthy Recipes
Sesame Black Noodles With Soy and Ginger Tofu
A vegetarian option that still provides the protein you need.
Black rice noodles are a bit exotic, but worth hunting down in the specialty-food aisle. They look great and are filled with key nutrients, including fiber, protein, iron, and antioxidants. If you can’t find them, though, you can also use brown rice noodles. The dressing recipe makes more than you need, so freeze the leftovers in an ice cube tray and defrost each cube as needed for dressing on salads.
You'll need
- 1 medium carrot
- 5 large spears of aspargus
- 1 small red chili pepper, sliced
- 3 scallions
- 1 1/2 oz baby corn
- 6 oz extra-firm tofu, cut into strips
- 3 oz black rice noodles, uncooked
- 1 tsp coconut or canola oil
- 1 cup baby spinach
- 1/3 cup edamame
- 1/3 cup sugar snap peas
- 1 1/2 tsp mixed black and white sesame seeds
- 1 tsp mint leaves
- 2 tsp pickled ginger, cut into matchsticks
- 1 oz cashew nuts
- Ginger Soy Dressing (makes jarful)
- 1/2 cup stem ginger in syrup (or 1/2 cup fresh ginger slices in a tbsp of agave syrup)
- 5 tbsp lemon juice
- Thumb of fresh ginger, peeled and sliced
- 5 tbsp soy sauce
- 2/3 cup extra-virgin oil
Directions
1. Peel carrot with a vegetable peeler, then use peeler to make carrot "ribbons"; place in a large bowl.
2. Remove woody bottoms from aspargus and use peeler to create asparagus ribbons, adding to carrots.
3. Slice red chili pepper, and scallions on an angle. Add to bowl with corn.
4. Make dressing: Grate ginger and combine with lemon juice, passing through a sieve. Add soy sauce and oil and mix together. Set aside.
5. Marinate tofu in the dressnig for 20 minutes before cooking.
6. Bring a pan of water to boil and cook rice noodle for 8 minutes.
7. Add oil to a large-skillet or wok; stir-fry tofu for 1-2 minutes.
8. When noodles are cooked, drain and mix with prepared veggies. Add other ingredients, then top with tablespoon dressing. Mix well. Divide between two bowls; top with tofu and serve.