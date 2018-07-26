Healthy Recipes
Tex-Mex Fajitas
Ready in about 30 minutes, these are perfect for a healthy weeknight meal.
These fajitas are protein-packed and feature skirt steak, meaty mushrooms, and sweet onions. Lime juice helps tenderize the steak, and the fajita seasoning adds just the right amount of spice. Ready in about 30 minutes, these are perfect for a healthy weeknight meal.
Tex-Mex Fajitas Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 20 min.
You'll need
- 2 tsp chili powder
- 11⁄2 cup ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground paprika
- 1⁄2 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp salt
- 1⁄2 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 lb skirt steak, cut against the grain into 1⁄4-inch slices
- 1 cup sliced portobello mushrooms, sliced into 1⁄2-inch strips
- 1 medium red onion, sliced into 1-inch wedges
- ¼ cup lime juice
- 8 (6 inch) corn tortillas
- 1⁄2 cup salsa
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
This recipe excerpted from The Bodybuilder’s Kitchen, by Erin Stern. $17; amazon.com.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil.
2. In a small bowl, make the seasoning mix by combining chili powder, cumin, paprika, coriander, salt, and black pepper.
3. In a large bowl, combine steak, mushrooms, onions, lime juice, and seasoning mix.
4. Place steak mixture on baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes. During the final 5 minutes of baking time, wrap tortillas in foil and place in oven to warm.
5. Transfer tortillas to serving plates. Divide steak mixture among tortillas and top with salsa and cilantro.