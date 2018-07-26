These fajitas are protein-packed and feature skirt steak, meaty mushrooms, and sweet onions. Lime juice helps tenderize the steak, and the fajita seasoning adds just the right amount of spice. Ready in about 30 minutes, these are perfect for a healthy weeknight meal.

Tex-Mex Fajitas Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 20 min. You'll need 2 tsp chili powder

11⁄2 cup ground cumin

1 tsp ground paprika

1⁄2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp salt

1⁄2 tsp ground black pepper

1 lb skirt steak, cut against the grain into 1⁄4-inch slices

1 cup sliced portobello mushrooms, sliced into 1⁄2-inch strips

1 medium red onion, sliced into 1-inch wedges

¼ cup lime juice

8 (6 inch) corn tortillas

1⁄2 cup salsa

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Quick Tip: You can substitute tilapia, haddock, or roughy for the cod. The macros will be very similar.

This recipe excerpted from The Bodybuilder’s Kitchen, by Erin Stern. $17; amazon.com.