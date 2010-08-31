We analyzed the typical maintenance diet (neither a full-fledged mass-gaining or fat-burning meal plan) offered in the pages of M&F for sodium content. Here’s how it stacked up.
|Meal 1 (Pre-Breakfast)
|Calories
|Protein (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Fat (g) Sodium (mg)
|1 scoop Whey Protein
|85
|20
|1
|0
|100
|2 cups sliced watermelon
|92
|2
|22
|0
|10
|Meal 2 (Breakfast)
|Calories
|Protein (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Fat (g) Sodium (mg)
|3 whole eggs
|222
|18
|1
|15
|210
|3 egg whites
|51
|12
|0
|0
|165
|1/4 med. onion
|13
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1 cup chopped broccoli
|31
|3
|6
|0
|30
|1 slice reduced-fat American cheese
|70
|5
|1
|5
|310
|2 cups cooked oatmeal
|294
|12
|50
|4
|4
|Meal 3 (Late-Morning Snack)
|Calories
|Protein (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Fat (g) Sodium (mg)
|1 cup Reduced fat Greek yogurt
|150
|19
|9
|5
|65
|1Tbsp Peanut butter (Mix peanut butter in yogurt)
|94
|4
|3
|8
|75
|Meal 4 (Lunch)
|Calories
|Protein (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Fat (g) Sodium (mg)
|1 (5 oz.) can chunk light tuna in water
|125
|28
|0
|1
|450
|2 slices whole wheat bread
|140
|3
|13
|1
|132
|1 Tbsp fat free mayonnaise
|11
|0
|2
|0
|120
|1 large orange
|86
|2
|22
|0
|0
|Meal 5 (Afternoon Snack)
|Calories
|Protein (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Fat (g) Sodium (mg)
|2 scoops Whey Protein
|170
|40
|2
|0
|200
|1Tbsp Peanut butter
|94
|4
|3
|8
|75
|Meal 6 (Preworkout)
|Calories
|Protein (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Fat (g) Sodium (mg)
|1 scoop Whey Protein
|85
|20
|1
|0
|100
|1 large apple
|110
|0
|30
|0
|0
|Meal 7 (Postworkout)
|Calories
|Protein (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Fat (g) Sodium (mg)
|2 scoops Whey Protein
|170
|40
|2
|0
|200
|30 Gummi Bears
|204
|4
|46
|0
|0
|Meal 8 Dinner
|Calories
|Protein (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Fat (g) Sodium (mg)
|8oz Top Sirloin steak
|288
|48
|0
|8
|118
|1 cup chopped broccoli
|31
|3
|6
|0
|30
|2 cups mixed green salad
|44
|3
|8
|0
|0
|2 Tbsp salad dressing (olive oil n vinegar)
|144
|0
|0
|16
|0
|Meal 9 (Nighttime Snack)
|Calories
|Protein (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Fat (g) Sodium (mg)
|1 cup low-fat cottage cheese
|163
|28
|6
|2
|918
|2 Tbsp roasted flax seeds(mix flaxseed in cottage cheese)
|90
|3
|4
|7
|0
|Totals:
|3057
|324
|254
|81
|3440