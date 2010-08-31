We analyzed the typical maintenance diet (neither a full-fledged mass-gaining or fat-burning meal plan) offered in the pages of M&F for sodium content. Here’s how it stacked up.

Meal 1 (Pre-Breakfast) Calories Protein (g) Carbs (g) Fat (g) Sodium (mg) 1 scoop Whey Protein 85 20 1 0 100 2 cups sliced watermelon 92 2 22 0 10

Meal 2 (Breakfast) Calories Protein (g) Carbs (g) Fat (g) Sodium (mg) 3 whole eggs 222 18 1 15 210 3 egg whites 51 12 0 0 165 1/4 med. onion 13 0 3 0 1 1 cup chopped broccoli 31 3 6 0 30 1 slice reduced-fat American cheese 70 5 1 5 310 2 cups cooked oatmeal 294 12 50 4 4

Meal 3 (Late-Morning Snack) Calories Protein (g) Carbs (g) Fat (g) Sodium (mg) 1 cup Reduced fat Greek yogurt 150 19 9 5 65 1Tbsp Peanut butter (Mix peanut butter in yogurt) 94 4 3 8 75

Meal 4 (Lunch) Calories Protein (g) Carbs (g) Fat (g) Sodium (mg) 1 (5 oz.) can chunk light tuna in water 125 28 0 1 450 2 slices whole wheat bread 140 3 13 1 132 1 Tbsp fat free mayonnaise 11 0 2 0 120 1 large orange 86 2 22 0 0

Meal 5 (Afternoon Snack) Calories Protein (g) Carbs (g) Fat (g) Sodium (mg) 2 scoops Whey Protein 170 40 2 0 200 1Tbsp Peanut butter 94 4 3 8 75

Meal 6 (Preworkout) Calories Protein (g) Carbs (g) Fat (g) Sodium (mg) 1 scoop Whey Protein 85 20 1 0 100 1 large apple 110 0 30 0 0

Meal 7 (Postworkout) Calories Protein (g) Carbs (g) Fat (g) Sodium (mg) 2 scoops Whey Protein 170 40 2 0 200 30 Gummi Bears 204 4 46 0 0

Meal 8 Dinner Calories Protein (g) Carbs (g) Fat (g) Sodium (mg) 8oz Top Sirloin steak 288 48 0 8 118 1 cup chopped broccoli 31 3 6 0 30 2 cups mixed green salad 44 3 8 0 0 2 Tbsp salad dressing (olive oil n vinegar) 144 0 0 16 0

Meal 9 (Nighttime Snack) Calories Protein (g) Carbs (g) Fat (g) Sodium (mg) 1 cup low-fat cottage cheese 163 28 6 2 918 2 Tbsp roasted flax seeds(mix flaxseed in cottage cheese) 90 3 4 7 0