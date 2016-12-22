Jamie Grill / Getty

Meal Plans

6 Healthier Food Options for the Holiday Season

’Tis the season for gluttony, but don’t let the booze and creamy, fried, and fatty foods detract from your plan.

by
Jamie Grill / Getty
View Gallery (6)

If you don't want to pass for Santa himself this holiday season, put the cookie down!

While the tasty temptations will be plentiful this time of the year, there are ways to maintain your healthy eating plan. It's just a matter of searching out those eating options that are actually good for your body. Or, if you think they'll be nowhere to be found at the events you attend, consider making your own healthy holiday eats to bring to the party. This will ensure there will at least be something on the menu that you can chow down on without the guilt.

Here are 6 healthy and delicious food and drink options that will serve you well this holiday season. 

6 Healthier Food Options for the Holiday Season
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 6
close
1 of 6
Gorman Studio
1. Hors D'ouevres

These finger foods can turn your fingers into Vienna sausages if you’re not careful. Start by filling half your plate with crudité before committing to questionable items. Non-fried proteins such as shrimp cocktail or chicken skewers should make their way onto your plate. 

2 of 6
Claudia Totir / Getty
2. Dips

A serving size of most dips is about 2 tbsp, not the weight of a lump of coal. And there’s plenty to choose from: Hummus offers protein and fiber from garbanzo beans and tahini, guacamole serves up healthy fats and is low in sodium, and any Greek-yogurt-based dip has a protein punch.

3 of 6
Westend61 / Getty
3. Alcohol

Eggnog may offer protein and a large dose of calcium, but the high calories, fat, and sugar content make this the main grinch of your holiday fetes. If you want to imbibe, swap it out with a still festive warm spiced apple cider. It has sugar, but it’s low-calorie and has zero fat. Or try “spiked seltzers,” which are low in sugar and also have no fat. If you must have the eggnog, stick to half a cup and pass on dessert.

4 of 6
LauriPatterson / Getty
4. Soups

Skip the high-calorie, high-fat creamy soups for lower-sodium, broth-based ones. Eating a vegetable soup that’s high in fiber before a meal can help stave off hunger, which can help you stick with smaller portions. 

5 of 6
Robert Kneschke / EyeEm / Getty
5. Potato Latke

This Hanukkah classic is often fried in oil, which adds to your fat consumption. Try baking them, then add sweet potato, carrots, zucchini, and/or squash to the taters for added minerals. Substitute sour cream for plain Greek yogurt.

6 of 6
Vico Collective/Michael Shay / Getty
6. Brisket

While there are two varieties of brisket, a beef brisket flat half is the leaner choice. Purchase this cut and slow-cook it without sugary sauces. If you prefer the alternative cut, trim the fat before cooking. After cooking, remove excess fat once meat is cooled completely. Brisket provides a good amount of protein, but focus on your portion size—stick to palm-size servings, about 2 to 3 ounces.

Topics:
Comments