6 Healthier Food Options for the Holiday Season

If you don't want to pass for Santa himself this holiday season, put the cookie down!

While the tasty temptations will be plentiful this time of the year, there are ways to maintain your healthy eating plan. It's just a matter of searching out those eating options that are actually good for your body. Or, if you think they'll be nowhere to be found at the events you attend, consider making your own healthy holiday eats to bring to the party. This will ensure there will at least be something on the menu that you can chow down on without the guilt.

Here are 6 healthy and delicious food and drink options that will serve you well this holiday season.