7 Low-Calorie Snacks to Binge On

Walnuts

Among all the nuts, walnuts contain the most alpha-linoleic acid, which are plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. They also contain more polyunsaturated than monounsaturated fats. One ounce of walnuts contains 190 calories, four grams of protein, and 18 grams of fat (13 grams of which are polyunsaturated). The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee has suggested that for the population to move toward a more plant-based diet that increases consumption in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds, there needs to be more emphasis on replacing saturated fat with unsaturated fat, specifically polyunsaturated fat.