7 Low-Calorie Snacks to Binge On

Three o’clock hits and your stomach is making weird noises. Yes, you're hungry. To squash the midday hunger strike, fuel up on low-calorie foods, which will curb your appetite and boost energy levels. Warning: mindless snacking will lead to turning those calories into a meal. That said, snacking doesn’t have to be a caloric bottomless pit; simply keep the snacks around 100 to 200 calories. And the added bonus is that these healthy snacks are packed with essential micronutrients, fiber, and some protein

Popcorn

To satisfy any salty and crunchy cravings, popcorn does the trick. And since it’s filled with air you’ll think that you’re eating more. Unknown to many, popcorn is heart-friendly due to its high polyphenol content, and it counts as a whole grain. And the best part: just 2.5 cups contain 110 calories, two grams of fat, and only 200 milligrams of sodium. 

Edamame

This veggie takes the cake for an impeccable nutrition profile because it’s low-fat, low-cholesterol, and high in protein. Adding to the nutrition list, edamame is loaded with essential fatty acids, fiber, and a variety of vitamins and minerals. You can either buy edamame fresh or find it in the frozen section of the grocery store. One cup of edamame contains 189 calories, eight grams of fat, 15 grams of carbs, and 17 grams of protein. 

Grilled Pineapple

If you have time the night before work, grill up some pineapple. This fresh fruit is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, all working to prevent cancer, lower blood pressure, and promote heart health. Fun fact: pineapple contains the enzyme bromelain, which has been seen to reduce inflammation post-workout. Pair one cup of pineapple with cottage cheese to up the protein. 

Sweet Potato Chips

Chips are another salty but crunchy snack, but they don’t have to destroy your macros. Instead, keep it healthy by making your own sweet potato chips. For sweet potato chips, peel two sweet potatoes and thinly slice them. Then take a paper towel and pat the slices dry, followed by placing each slice on a baking sheet. Drizzle olive oil over the slices, and sprinkle sea salt. Bake them in the oven at 350 for 25 minutes. 

Celery with Peanut Butter

Time to be a kid again and snack on celery with peanut butter. Around 75 percent of celery is water with the remaining 25 percent being fiber, making you feel fuller for longer. Top each celery stick with peanut butter to help fill up your protein macro. 

Frozen Grapes

Do you need a small sugar kick? Throw back a few, frozen red grapes. Simply rinse the grapes in cold water, and throw them into a plastic bag — freezing them until they’re solid. Red grapes are higher in antioxidants, specifically resveratrol, which has been linked to decreasing the risk for heart disease. 

Walnuts

Among all the nuts, walnuts contain the most alpha-linoleic acid, which are plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. They also contain more polyunsaturated than monounsaturated fats. One ounce of walnuts contains 190 calories, four grams of protein, and 18 grams of fat (13 grams of which are polyunsaturated). The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee has suggested that for the population to move toward a more plant-based diet that increases consumption in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds, there needs to be more emphasis on replacing saturated fat with unsaturated fat, specifically polyunsaturated fat. 

