Dieting is tough work, and one of the biggest struggles when it comes to dieting is the seemingly never-ending hunger. The hours between your scheduled meal times seem to drag on forever, and maybe that vending machine down the hall from your office is calling your name.

That’s why many of us turn to appetite suppressants.

When you’re exhausted from a long day of work, sometimes nothing sounds better than a nice chocolate bar, greasy cheeseburger, or full-fat blended coffee drink.

In fact, your stomach is growling for it! If only there was something you could do to curb those horrible cravings and energize you through the rest of your day without messing up your diet.

You want to make the right choices when it comes to meals and snacks, but when all you can think about is food, how can you possibly stay on track?

What if there was a way to eat healthy at the correct times without starving between meals?

That’s where appetite suppressants come in.

What Are Appetite Suppressants?

Appetite suppressants are supplements that help reduce appetite and cravings.

Sounds too good to be true, right?

Wrong.

The products we’re about to show you are proven to help jump-start and maintain weight loss when combined with diet and exercise.

When you use an appetite suppressant, it helps your brain and body learn new habits on when to eat, what to eat, and how much to eat to feel full. Think of it as a factory reset for your body.

These supplements tend to work in two main ways. The first is to trick your stomach and brain into thinking you’re full when you really aren’t, and the second is stopping the feeling of hunger before it even begins.

Appetite suppressants will either use one or both of these methods, sometimes in conjunction with each other. They will also allow you to get on with your day without the constant distraction and temptation of hunger.

At the 2 o’clock in your workday, with breakfast and lunch long passed and dinner not for many more hours, it can be almost impossible not to graze on some unhealthy snacks.

That’s why these products can be such an important part of a new healthy lifestyle!

When you feel less hungry, it’s easier to lose more weight.

Below we will list some of our best appetite suppressants to help you on your fitness journey!

The 5 Best Appetite Suppressants Of 2021

Let’s face it. When you walk into a health supply store, the number of choices is mind-boggling.

All the brightly colored bottles on the shelf are telling you what you want to hear, talking about weight loss, fat burning, and everything else in between.

How can you possibly decide on the right supplement?

Here we have curated 5 of the very best appetite suppressing supplements around to get your healthy lifestyle journey started on the right foot.

Best of all, they can all be ordered online, which means no having to track them down at a health supply store.

#1. Eliminate by Huge Nutrition

Eliminate by Huge Nutrition is our number one choice of appetite suppressants. Eliminate works in a number of different ways to best suit your weight loss and appetite suppressant needs, and overall is the best on our list for suppressing appetite.

Combining appetite suppression with cravings control, fat burning, and extra energy for awesome workouts, Eliminate is an all-in-one supplement that is sure to meet all your diet needs, and then some.

Packed with scientifically backed ingredients, Eliminate isn’t just some supplements full of mystery ingredients. It is chock-full of real ingredients, that really works!

One of the top ingredients in Eliminate is Acetyl-L-Carnitine, an ingredient proven to help your body turn fat into energy. Secondly, is the green coffee bean extract, which is not only a weight loss aid, it can help your body regulate blood sugar. Pretty impressive!

Eliminate is also a thermogenic fat burner. As the name suggests, thermogenic literally means heat-producing, meaning it will use your own metabolism to burn that stubborn fat away.

This means while Eliminate is suppressing your appetite, it’s also working to burn off the weight that is already there.



With a good dose of caffeine, Eliminate by Huge Nutrition won’t just discourage inappropriate eating, it can also give you a ton of energy to boost your workouts to the max.

A new diet can often leave you tired, but Eliminate takes care of that for you, cutting out any need for sugary, calorie-filled energy drinks or fancy coffees. What else could you ask for in a supplement?

If you’re looking for the best of the best when it comes to appetite suppressants, we can’t recommend Eliminate by Huge Nutrition enough.

#2. Exterminate by Huge Nutrition

Coming in for a photo-finish second is Exterminate, also by Huge Nutrition. This metabolic supporting, potent fat burner also helps suppress a pesky appetite and gets you on your way to losing weight fast.

Some of the key ingredients found in Exterminate include Naringin, Hordenine, Thermo-V, and White willow extract. All these ingredients will help you reach your goal physique by stimulating weight loss and suppressing appetite.

Exterminate does an amazing job of suppressing your appetite, making it so much easier to get through a long day without excessive snacking. The best part is it burns fat and supports your metabolism around the clock.

This isn’t a supplement, that is going to leave you hanging a few hours after taking it. Exterminate will keep working all day long. It also targets stored fat and uses scientifically-backed ingredients to destroy it.

Best of all, you can combine Exterminate with Eliminate , both by Huge Nutrition, for optimal results. Exterminate doesn’t contain any extra caffeine, so it’s perfectly fine to take with Eliminate without having to worry about the jitters of overindulging on caffeine.

These two super-powered supplements can safely be used together to give you double the hunger suppression, double the fat burning, and double the energy.

#3. RoxyLean by BPI Sports

Third, on our list of top appetite suppressants is RoxyLean by BPI Sports. RoxyLean uses thermogenic fat burners as well as other top-tier ingredients to burn fat, suppress appetite, and promote mental clarity.

RoxyLean is a one-pill-a-day supplement, making it ultra-convenient for when you’re on the go.

This supplement encourages a lean look, increased focus, and appetite suppression with just one pill daily, which is why it ranks so high on our list.

A new routine of diet and exercise can no doubt leave someone exhausted. RoxyLean helps keep you alert and focused, giving you enough energy to get through the workday and still have that intense workout once you get off.

#4. InnoShred by InnoSupps

Packed with all-natural ingredients to boost your weight loss is number four on our list, InnoShred by Innosupps. InnoShred does a great job at suppressing your appetite, but it really shines when it comes to its fat-burning ingredients.

InnoShred’s top two ingredients are grains of paradise and capsimax, which are proven to burn fat, jump-start your metabolism, and help suppress your appetite.

For best results, combine InnoShred with some of InnoSupps’ other great products.

#5. Lean-XT by Jackedfactory

Our number five is Lean-XT by Jackedfactory. Lean-XT sets itself apart by being caffeine and stimulant-free, which is ideal for those dieters that are caffeine intolerant.

Lean-XT is a great appetite suppressant, helping you to get from meal to meal without any trips to your fast food lane of choice.

It also helps burn stubborn fat while helping to maintain lean muscle, meaning you’ll lose the weight without losing the muscle you worked so hard to gain.

Ranking The Best Appetite Suppressants

With the number of appetite suppressants on the market today, it was hard for us to choose which ones were the very best. It can be overwhelming as a consumer to look through all these products and decide which is the best!

There were four determining factors we used when deciding on the best appetite suppressants: Ingredients, Dosages, User Experience, and Pricing.

Ingredients

The first and most important factor that comes into play when choosing our top 5 appetite suppressants is the ingredients.

Determining the right ingredients, which ingredients work best with one another, and the amount of each ingredient to include is a careful science. No one wants a supplement full of fillers!

For the best appetite suppressant, the supplement must have high-quality ingredients that are sourced from only the best places. Quality is of the utmost importance when choosing what to put in your body.

Not all ingredients are created equal. This is why it’s important to go with products, such as our number one choice, Eliminate by Huge Nutrition, to make sure that you’re only consuming the very best products.

Another thing to consider when it comes to ingredients is the amount in the supplement. No one wants to take a supplement that lists all the right ingredients, but when you turn it around and read the back, it turns out to only have negligible amounts of them.

You want your supplement to have a generous amount of these appetite-suppressing and fat-burning ingredients, so you get the most bang for your buck!

Dosages

The second thing we considered when making our list was the dosages of the supplements. One annoying thing is when the supplement you choose wants you to take almost a dozen pills a day. No way! Who has time for that?

For our awesome top five supplements, we wanted to make sure the dosage was high enough for you to see real results in a short amount of time, without shackling you to the clock to see when your next dose is.

Not all appetite suppressants are carefully balanced when it comes to ingredients like caffeine, which means you run the risk of feeling anxious and jittery. Plus, a ton of pills in a short amount of time can seriously upset some people’s stomachs.

Kind of hard to bust out a high-intensity workout when your stomach is upset, right? We were looking for the perfect balance of strength and convenience.

User Experiences

The third thing we considered as being an important factor in choosing our top 5 appetite suppressants was user experience.

It’s all too common to find a supplement that sounds great on the surface but is so overly packed with ingredients to make you jittery and nauseous that it isn’t even worth taking.

It was very important for us to choose supplements that made our users feel great when they took them. The right supplement for you should give you good, clean energy without the jitters, clear your mind, and motivate you to be active.

Supplements should improve how you feel, never make you feel worse!

Pricing

Lastly, we considered pricing. Getting the best bang for your buck is a huge consideration when choosing the right appetite suppressant.

Too cheap, and it’s likely you’re just taking a bunch of useless fillers. Too expensive, and the cost can discourage you from trying a new supplement.

We made sure to choose 5 appetite suppressants that carefully balanced quality ingredients with great values. The very best appetite suppressant for you might not be cheap, but our choices are sure to give you intense results for their price .

A lot of considerations went into choosing these top 5 appetite suppressants, but we hope that our list helps you wade through the ocean of supplement choices and come out on the other side with the best appetite suppressant for your unique needs.

The Best Ingredients For Appetite Suppressants

Since ingredients were the most important consideration, let’s go into what ingredients make the best appetite suppressants, and why.

Caffeine

Caffeine is probably the most familiar ingredient on our list. Present in coffee, sodas, energy drinks, and even some chocolates, caffeine is a staple of a lot of people’s everyday lives.

Why is that?

Caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant that provides our bodies with a lot of positive effects. It makes us more alert, banishes sleepiness, and can even help relieve headaches.

A large portion of Americans starts their days with a piping hot cup of coffee to start their day off right.

But why use caffeine in an appetite suppressant?

Caffeine in and of itself is actually an appetite suppressant! Black coffee especially is noted to help reduce appetite and cravings.

So caffeine not only energizes you and makes you feel more alert, but it can also help to make you less hungry, making it an all-important ingredient in many appetite suppressants.

5-HTP

5-Hydroxytryptophan, also known as 5-HTP, is an amino acid naturally produced by your body, and recently found in quite a few weight loss and appetite suppressant supplements.

Your body uses 5-HTP to produce serotonin. Serotonin is a chemical your body also naturally produces, and when there isn’t enough serotonin, it can negatively affect your mental and physical well-being in a number of ways.

A lack of serotonin is linked to depression, anxiety, sleep problems, and weight gain. So when you take a supplement containing 5-HTP, your body is able to produce more serotonin, potentially avoiding these unfortunate conditions.

Better yet, 5-HTP can counteract hormones that induce feelings of hunger, as well as inhibiting the absorption of calories and help with blood sugar regulation. It’s sort of a super ingredient!

With all of these amazing benefits, it’s easy to see why we looked for appetite suppressants containing HTP-5.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

We’ve already talked about coffee and caffeine, so what makes green coffee bean extract different?

Green coffee bean extract comes from coffee beans that have not been roasted. These unroasted beans are full of chlorogenic acid, a powerful antioxidant that is lost during the roasting process. Chlorogenic acid is known to increase metabolism and help regulate blood sugar.

Both a higher metabolism and healthy blood sugar levels help reduce feelings of hunger, which is why green coffee bean extract is an important ingredient in a lot of appetite suppressants.

Recent studies have also shown that green bean coffee extract can even deter fat accumulation by limiting the absorption of fat.

Just like regular coffee, green bean coffee extract can act as a diuretic, meaning it will make you urinate more often.

While this does help to eliminate annoying water weight from bloating, it also means you need to make sure to stay very hydrated when taking any supplement containing green bean coffee extract.

Really, though, it’s a good idea to stay well hydrated at all times anyway. Hydration is one of the building blocks for good health!

The more we learn about green coffee bean extract, the more amazing benefits for weight loss we find!

Synephrine

Synephrine, a compound found in bitter orange, is another popular ingredient in appetite suppressants. While it’s found in tiny amounts in a lot of orange products, like orange juice, there isn’t enough synephrine to have an effect on the body.

Larger amounts of synephrine can be found in a number of weight loss and appetite suppressing supplements, and at the right dosages, it can give your metabolism a major boost.

As we know, increased metabolism means fewer hunger pangs.

Synephrine has also been found to increase energy and mental focus, making it a must-have ingredient in our top appetite suppressants.

Forskolin

Forskolin is another ingredient that has long been used in ancient medicine and more recently has been found to aid in weight management.

Derived from the root of the mint plant, forskolin is a natural ingredient you can take without any worry about harsh chemicals. Traditionally used for asthma attacks, forskolin has now gained popularity as a weight-loss and appetite suppressing aid.

Forskolin helps with weight loss by helping to create enzymes like lipase, which free up the fat from the cells of your body, allowing it to be burned for energy. Crazy what something as simple as a mint root can do to help your diet, right?

Should You Use An Appetite Suppressant?

Yes! Whether you’re just starting down the path of good health, or you’re a veteran whose results have plateaued, appetite suppressants can help you out.

Adding a new supplement into your daily schedule can seem daunting at timers, and it may make you wonder, should I use an appetite suppressant?

If you’re looking to lose weight, the answer is yes. If you haven’t dieted in a long time, are overweight, and you’re eating habits are out of control, one of our best appetite suppressants can be an incredibly useful tool to get you back on track.

After a long time of not watching what and when you eat, your body may tell you it is hungry constantly at the beginning of a healthier lifestyle change, and this can be very counterproductive. It’s hard to ignore our body when it’s telling us we are hungry!

We’re trained to listen to what our body is telling us, and ignoring a direct order like hunger can be exceedingly difficult.

Uncontrollable hunger and cravings are why appetite suppressants are becoming more and more popular, and sometimes you just need a little help.

An appetite suppressant like Eliminate by Huge Nutrition can switch off this nagging hunger, and allow you to get on with your day without the constant distraction of a growling stomach.

Of course, even the best appetite suppressants alone aren’t going to have the best results. A good diet and exercise regimen, combined with one of our top-rated appetite suppressants, will give you the fastest results possible.

How Fast Will Appetite Suppressants Start Working?

Extremely fast! The best appetite suppressants like Eliminate and Exterminate by Huge Nutrition go to work right away, suppressing your appetite in a snap.

Not all appetite suppressants are created equal, though. To be sure the appetite suppressant you chose is going to start working for you right away, be sure to choose a high-quality supplement like those we have listed.

Mystery brands full of vague ingredients and fillers might take a lot longer to work, or they might not even go into effect at all!

Make sure to follow the directions that come with your appetite suppressant, so you get the best results right away. Taking the wrong amount could slow down your progress, and no one wants that.

When you need your appetite suppressed, time is of the essence. For this reason, pick up one of the best appetite suppressants like Eliminate or Exterminate, and start your weight loss journey as fast as you’d like!

Are Appetite Suppressant Pills Safe?

Yes! With proper usage, appetite suppressant pills are safe to use.

To guarantee that your weight loss supplements and appetite suppressants are safe to use, always buy them from legitimate suppliers.

Buying a sketchy supplement from an online marketplace is just looking for trouble, and you want to always be sure that whatever you’re consuming is safe for your body!

Most appetite suppressants will have users start out taking a smaller dose for a few days before ramping up to the full amount. This serves a few purposes.

First, starting out slow will let you make sure you aren’t going to have any adverse reactions.

Second, some ingredients can be a little intense if you’ve never taken them before. Starting out with a smaller dose allows your body to get used to the new supplement, so you feel your very best when taking it, and therefore get optimal results.

If you have any doubts about how an appetite suppressant is going to affect you, your doctor should be able to help you set up a diet and weight loss plan that includes the appetite suppressant of your choice.

Most importantly, if you feel any strange or unusual side effects with any appetite suppressant, make sure to stop taking the supplement and see your doctor right away.

Always better to be safe than sorry!

Conclusion

Appetite suppressants have come a long way in recent years. New ingredients are being researched every day to help people lose weight and stay on track with their fitness goals.

The top 5 appetite suppressants we listed today are the best of the best. There are hundreds of other appetite suppressants on the market, but legitimate, scientifically-backed supplements like Eliminate and Exterminate by Huge Nutrition are few and far between.

Our listed supplements have only the very best ingredients, created specifically to target hunger pangs and tempting cravings.

The control over your hunger and boost of energy these supplements will give you is the perfect jumping-off point for a brand-new fitness journey.

Everyone needs a little help sometimes! Try one of the products mentioned in this article, crush your new workout, and you’ll see results sooner than you could have ever believed!

