One type of supplement we’re all familiar with is a pre workout. These supplements have gotten quite the attention over the past few years, and rightfully so, they come with many benefits.

The main reason they’re used is to boost exercise performance. They do this through increasing energy, pumps, focus, and power.

But if you want to take your performance and intensity to the next level, you’re going to need a good, properly formulated pre workout to help you do that.

After months of testing and trying different products, we’ve managed to put together a list of the most effective products.

Ready to take your workout performance and intensity to the next level?

The 11 Best Pre-Workout Supplements Of 2021

Nearly every supplement company out there has its own pre-workout with a unique combination of ingredients.

That means you’ll find that there are hundreds of products to choose from. We found that the products we’re about to show you are the best pre-workout supplements currently available in 2021.

Best Pre-Workout Overall: Wrecked

Best Pre-Workout For Extreme Energy: Wrecked Extreme

Best Pre-Workout Without Caffeine: Pump Serum

Best Pre-Workout For Weight Loss: Eliminate

Best Pre-Workout For Pumps & Vascularity: Pump Serum

Best Pre-Workout Without Creatine: Wrecked

Best Pre-Workout Before Cardio: Cardio Cuts

Best Pre-Workout Before Running: Exterminate

Best Pre-Workout For Nitric Oxide: Magnify

Best Pre-Workout With Creatine: Beyond Raw LIT

Best Pre-Workout For Women: O.M.G.

This is because they maximized our energy levels, muscle pumps, focus, and power like no other.

Best Pre Workout Overall: Wrecked

We are introducing you to the king of pre-workouts, Wrecked by Huge Nutrition. The reason it’s superior is that Wrecked doesn’t focus on just one aspect of your performance – it covers them all.

That’s right; I’m talking about long-lasting energy, skin-tearing pumps, laser focus, and superhuman power. Wrecked is the best pre-workout because it has it all.

The highly effective and potent combination of ingredients is something you don’t find often. It holds over 21 grams per serving . That means you’re getting an enormous amount of ingredients to boost your workouts.

Altogether, Wrecked has blown our minds. We can’t wait for you to try it out. One thing’s for sure; you’re going to have amazing workouts with this product.

Here’s a final breakdown of what we liked and didn’t like.

What We Like:

It has a huge scoop serving of over 21 grams.

Wrecked contains 18 ingredients, all optimally dosed.

Will take your exercise performance to the next level.

Supercharges energy levels (long-lasting energy!)

Increases focus and gets you in the zone to train.

It pushes more blood and oxygen to the muscles for crazy pumps.

You get your money’s worth with this product.

What We Don’t Like:

It’s priced above average at $44.95 per tub.

Wrecked is only available from Huge Nutrition’s site.

Where To Get It:

There’s just one place you can buy Wrecked from, which is Huge Nutrition’s official site. One bottle holds 25 servings and costs $44.95. Visit the product page by clicking here.

Ordering directly from the manufacturer is always a good idea, and in this case, you’re getting a lot of free samples sent out along with your order.

Best Pre Workout For Extreme Energy: Wrecked Extreme

If you’re someone that loves a product that is packed with powerful stimulants and nootropics, this is the one for you.

Wrecked Extreme is by far the most potent pre workout for extreme energy and laser focus. It will carry you through long and intense workouts, helping you break through any plateau.

This product doesn’t play around, and within just half an hour of taking it, you’ll be ready to set a few PRs in the gym.

It’s important to add that this isn’t a beginner product, and we only advise that experienced users look into Wrecked Extreme.

What We Like:

It boosts energy as no other pre workout does.

Enhances your overall workout performance and intensity.

Incredible focus and alertness.

Every ingredient is dosed to the max for optimal effect.

Uses superior and clinical ingredients to boost performance.

Many positive user reviews are found online.

It doesn’t cause a crash once it wears off.

What We Don’t Like:

Wrecked Extreme is a limited edition product, meaning once it’s sold out, it’s most likely gone.

Steep pricing as it’s sold for $59.99 per tub.

Where To Get It:

Wrecked Extreme is available on several supplement-retailer sites, but we always buy our products directly from the manufacturer. In this case, that’s Huge Nutrition, which can be found by clicking here.

Remember, this product is a limited edition collab. That means if you’re thinking about picking this up, don’t wait too long as it could be sold out any day now.

Best Pre Workout Without Caffeine: Pump Serum

Not everyone is a fan of the stimulant called caffeine. You might not like how caffeine makes you feel; that’s why there are alternatives that don’t include it.

Pump Serum is the best pre-workout without caffeine. Even though you won’t find any stimulants in this formula, it’s still going to have remarkable effects.

That’s right – you’ll notice extreme muscle pumps, focus, and power from taking Pump Serum. The loaded formula almost has 16 grams of active ingredients.

And the great thing is that with this pre workout without caffeine, you won’t have to worry about the jitters or crash caused by stimulants. Plus, you can take it whenever you want – even if you train in the evening .

What We Like:

It only uses scientifically backed ingredients.

It contains nearly 16 grams per serving scoop.

Long-lasting muscle pumps and focus.

Gives you extra strength and power.

It contains no caffeine or other stims.

Pump Serum can be taken whenever, even in the evenings.

What We Don’t Like:

It comes in just two flavors.

It’s slightly more expensive than the alternatives.

Where To Get It:

Pump Serum is available on different sites. The most noticeable options are the official Huge Nutrition site and Amazon.

Both are great places to order through. The official Huge Nutrition site adds free samples, though, which might be a nice extra.

Best Pre-Workout For Weight Loss: Eliminate

Losing weight can get challenging. That’s why it’s beneficial to have a product that has your back and carries you through long, intense workouts.

We’ve concluded that Eliminate is the best pre-workout for weight loss. It combines over a dozen potent ingredients to maximize fat loss, energy, metabolism, and appetite suppression.

Not only will it directly impact your workouts, but it’s also going to make the rest of the day a lot easier by preventing cravings and maintaining high energy levels.

If you’re trying to cut down and get a lean physique, Eliminate is the product you will want to take before working out.

What We Like:

Eliminate accelerates weight loss and burns fat.

Supercharges energy and mental clarity.

Improves muscle conditioning.

Enhances metabolism to burn additional calories.

It helps control appetite and cravings.

It contains over a dozen of powerful and highly effective ingredients.

What We Don’t Like:

Capsules take slightly longer to work compared to powder.

You can’t take them in the evening.

Where To Get It:

You can get Eliminate from Huge Nutrition’s site. You can visit the official product page by clicking here. There are a few other sites that have it up for sale, but we prefer their website.

Best Pre-Workout For Pumps & Vascularity: Pump Serum

Who doesn’t love the pumps you get while working out? It’s a satisfying feeling because you know you’re targeting the muscle correctly.

There are pre workouts dedicated to increasing pumps and vascularity. Pump Serum is one of the best products for doing so, and it does an excellent job.

This formula gives you skin-tearing pumps with ingredients such as Glycerpump, Agmatine Sulfate, and Beet Root extract.

We know you’ve seen this product featured earlier in this article. That’s correct – it made our list twice; that should tell you a lot about its effectiveness.

What We Like:

It contains high-quality ingredients for increasing muscle pumps.

Ingredients are clinically dosed.

Pump Serum more blood and oxygen to your muscles

Provides you with more stamina and endurance.

Your veins will be poppin’

Tastes pretty good!

What We Don’t Like:

Limited flavor availability

It sells out fast!

Where To Get It:

If Pump Serum caught your attention and you want to experience skin-tearing pumps, head over to HugeSupplements or Amazon to pick it up.

Signing up for the brands’ newsletter gets you a discount code that drives the price down significantly.

Best Pre-Workout Without Creatine: Wrecked

Even though Creatine is an excellent ingredient for boosting performance, many people don’t want it in their pre workout.

It’s because they’re already taking it through a separate supplement, or they don’t like the bloat (water retention) it causes.

If you’re searching for a pre workout without Creatine that’ll deliver amazing energy, power, pumps, and focus, check out Wrecked.

This formula contains a total of 18 different ingredients and delivers a massive 21.1-gram serving size. Despite holding a wide variety of compounds, you won’t have to worry about finding Creatine in it.

What We Like:

It doesn’t contain any type of Creatine.

It’s stacked with high-quality performance-enhancing ingredients.

Energy levels through the roof.

Intense muscle pumps.

Improved cognitive functions.

The taste is on point and mixes well.

What We Don’t Like:

There are only two flavors of it right now.

It costs $44.95 per 25-serving container.

Where To Get It:

There’s plenty of places you can buy Huge Nutrition’s Wrecked from. As we’ve said before, we always buy directly from the source. Unfortunately, it’s not available on Amazon or iHerb.

Best Pre Workout Before Cardio: Cardio Cuts

Taking a pre-workout before cardio will help increase your physical performance, allowing you to push beyond your limits.

Cardio Cuts is one of those pre workouts that have to be taken before cardio. It provides clean energy and focus but doesn’t give you any jittery feelings.

You’re going to feel amazing, and your endurance will go through the roof.

If you’re looking for a product that can help boost your cardio performance and burn more calories, check out Cardio Cuts.

What We Like:

Cardio becomes easier with this product.

It accelerates recovery.

Increases mental focus and alertness.

It increases endurance and stamina for a cardio workout.

You’re going to burn more calories.

It’s keto-friendly.

No jittery feeling!

What We Don’t Like:

It uses a proprietary blend, meaning we don’t know the exact doses of the ingredients.

Cardio Cuts is extremely expensive at $59.99 per container.

Where To Get It:

Cardio Cuts can be picked up from places such as Amazon, GNC, and several other retailers.

With that said, Amazon seems to have the lowest pricing on this product, hence why many people choose to purchase it there.

Best Pre-Workout Before Running: Exterminate

If you’re getting ready to run, you want to maximize your energy, endurance, and focus to make sure you’re giving it your all.

We have just the product, and it’s called Exterminate by Huge Nutrition.

The reason why Exterminate is the best pre-workout before running is because of the ingredients. It’s loaded with high-quality and even patented ingredients to make sure you’re on top of your game.

You can expect laser focus, smooth & long-lasting energy, and increased metabolism – ideal for an intense running session.

What We Like:

Exterminate provides smooth and long-lasting energy (no jitters).

It helps you stay focused during intense running sessions.

The formula contains 10 highly effective ingredients.

Also helps with burning stored fat.

The effects last for several hours.

What We Don’t Like:

It takes about 45 minutes to start working.

This product doesn’t contain any caffeine at all.

Where To Get It:

Exterminate has limited availability, as you can only get it from Huge Nutrition’s site. It sells out frequently, so if you’re thinking about getting one, don’t wait too long.

Best Pre-Workout For Nitric Oxide: Magnify

Nitric oxide pre-workouts help shuttle more blood, oxygen, and nutrients to your muscle cells. That’s going to help you raise the bar even higher in the gym.

The most effective pre workout for raising Nitric Oxide (N.O.) is Magnify. It’s designed to help your body ramp up N.O. production through the use of science-backed ingredients.

There’s a total of 6 different ingredients in this product, including L-Citrulline and L-Arginine, two essential N.O. boosters.

What We Like:

Each ingredient helps boost N.O. levels.

Helps widen the blood vessels and increases blood flow.

You get crazy pumps!

It only contains high-quality ingredients.

It helps you get in explosive workouts.

What We Don’t Like:

Magnify takes about 45 minutes to work.

You have to consume five capsules.

Where To Get It:

Magnify is available on Amazon, and that’s where we recommend buying it from. Alternatively, you can pick it up directly from the manufacturer.

Best Pre-Workout With Creatine: Beyond Raw LIT

Creatine is an effective ingredient for stimulating muscle growth, recovery, and exercise performance. That’s why some users prefer having it in their pre workout.

Beyond Raw LIT is the best pre workout that includes Creatine to help you raise the intensity of your training sessions and performance.

Each scoop holds 1500mg of Creatine Monohydrate. Of course, that’s not all, as you’ll find several more ingredients in it to help maximize energy, pumps, and focus.

You’ll find Beyond Raw’s LIT in 5 different flavors, giving you plenty to choose from. Here are our thoughts on this pre workout:

What We Like:

Includes 1500mg of Creatine Monohydrate.

A good balance of staple pre-workout ingredients.

It helps deliver solid energy and pumps.

It tasted terrific (available in 5 flavors).

Each container holds 30 servings.

What We Don’t Like:

The fact that some ingredients aren’t dosed optimally.

It’s not as good for focus as we hoped it would be.

Only 3 grams of L-Citrulline.

Where To Get It:

The two leading websites that have Beyond Raw Lit for sale are Amazon and GNC. For a 30-serving container, you’re looking at roughly $40 on both sites.

Best Pre-Workout For Women: O.M.G.

Finding the proper pre workout for women is challenging since most companies formulate their products for men.

O.M.G. by HardBody Supplements is a product formulated for women too. This product delivers a wide variety of benefits, and with it, you’ll get in a fantastic training session.

It’s not overloaded with hard-hitting stimulants that’ll make you jittery. Here’s what you need to know about this product.

What We Like:

It delivers a steady, long-lasting energy boost.

You won’t find any junk or artificial sweeteners in this product.

Supports muscle growth and recovery.

It includes Coenzyme10 (CoQ10)

It doesn’t have any calories or sugar!

What We Don’t Like:

Some ingredients are underdosed.

It contains Creatine which can cause water retention.

A part of the formula is a proprietary blend.

Where To Get It:

You can get O.M.G. from Amazon, where it’s available in many different flavors. It’s available in various sizes, which are 15 and 30 servings.

Things You Should Know About Pre-Workouts

Pre-workouts have become extremely popular, but there are quite a few things you need to know about them before even thinking about taking them.

We want you to give your everything during a workout, but it has to be done safely and responsibly .

Assess Your Tolerance

These supplements often contain stimulants such as caffeine, and when you’re not used to taking them, you need to be careful.

That’s why if it’s your first time taking a pre workout, you should assess your tolerance safely.

You don’t want to end up overdoing it, as that could leave you feeling jittery. Start by taking just 1/3th or 1/2th of the recommended serving size to see how that affects you.

From that point, you can always gradually increase to a full serving size when you feel comfortable doing so.

Know The Ingredients

The effectiveness of your pre workout will be determined by what kind of ingredients it contains. Your product must use high-quality ingredients that are supported by clinical and scientific data.

Some good examples of quality ingredients are:

L-Citrulline

Beta-Alanine

Betaine Anhydrous

Caffeine

If you end up purchasing a different product than the ones we’ve shown, make sure to go over the supplement facts to ensure you’re getting a quality product.

Don’t Dry Scoop Pre Workouts

We’ve seen an alarming increase in young users that have been dry scooping the pre workout powder into their mouth.

It might seem cool and funny, but it’s actually pretty dangerous to dry scoop. What happens is that some of the powder you’re downing might enter the lungs, which can end up causing an infection.

Oh, and on top of that, it’s going to affect your teeth as well. A lot of pre workouts contain Citric Acid that chews away your teeth.

Long story short, don’t dry scoop. Follow your products’ directions provided to you by the manufacturer.

Don’t Take Them In The Evening

By now, you’ll know that many pre workouts rely on ingredients such as caffeine and other stimulants to boost your energy.

These ingredients are fantastic for increasing energy and workout performance. But, you can’t take them in the evening as that might interfere with your sleeping pattern.

You don’t want to end up tossing and turning in your bed at night, so we advise taking them in the morning or the afternoon.

Frequently Asked Questions About Pre Workouts

Have a question about pre workouts? We’ve put together some of the most frequently asked questions – check them out below.

How Long Will The Effects Of My Pre Workout Last?

Each product is different, so we can’t tell you exactly how long the effects of a pre workout will last. With that said, most pre workouts last for between 2 to 4 hours, after which they slowly wear off.

Will Pre-Workout Keep Me Awake?

A pre workout may keep you awake if you take it too close before going to bed. That’s why it’s recommended not to take them within a 4-hour window before going to bed.

As long as you do that, pre workout won’t stop you from sleeping.

What’s The Reason Pre Workout Makes Me Tingle?

The skin tingles you get from taking pre workout are caused by Beta Alanine, a powerful ingredient for boosting exercise performance.

It’s natural for it to cause tingling or itchiness, and it’s perfectly fine, so you don’t have to worry about it. It usually wears off after half an hour.

How Much Caffeine Do Pre Workout Supplements Contain?

Each product has a different amount of caffeine, but it averages between 200 to 350mg per scoop. Do not combine pre workouts with other sources of caffeine.

Are Pre Workouts Safe?

They’re safe if you responsibly use them. That means starting with safely assessing your tolerance and going from there.

Don’t take these products if you have a medical condition; discuss it with your medical expert first.

How Long Does It Take For Pre Workout To Kick In?

On average, it takes about 20 to 30 minutes for a pre workout to kick in. If you take it on an empty stomach, it’s going to kick in much faster.

Final Thoughts

Pre workouts are amazing, no questions asked. They’re effective for boosting energy, pumps, focus – you name it

There are loads of different options out there for different types of goals.

The products we’ve shown you are what we believe are the most effective options based on ingredients, reviews, potency, and price.

Using them can help take your workout performance and intensity to a whole different level.

But remember, use these products responsibly by assessing tolerance first. Research the ingredients you’re taking to understand what they’re capable of doing.

