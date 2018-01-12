The Top 10 Pre-Workout Supplements for 2018

Sponsored by Strong Supplement Shop

The new Top 10 Pre-Workouts for 2018 has shown that customers are eagerly searching for new contenders. With the recent loss of a popular ingredient, not only has a new king emerged, but a whole new ingredient category has sprung into the pre-workout market. Nootropics, which enhance cognitive function, appear twice in the ingredient panel of our new top dog. Newcomers to the list also include potent yet transparent ingredient lists, continuing the trend that customers prefer to know exactly what they are taking.

1. Wild Thing by Assault Labs

It was clear Wild Thing was destined for the #1 spot. Hitting the scene in 2016, it raced to the top of the pack, amassing an overwhelming amount of positive feedback and customer repurchases and when we take a closer look, it all makes sense why. Wild Thing’s formula goes beyond just stimulants and performance enhancers; it raised the bar on the whole pre-workout category adding in two new ingredients to the pre-workout world from the Nootropic category. Nootropics are cognitive enhancers that give Wild Thing the unique focus component customers are raving about. Also new are the muscle gaining and recovery nutrients rounding up the product’s tag line: “Activates Your Energy and Feeds Your Body”. Wild Thing represents a paradigm shift in pre-workout supplements that has turned the industry on its head and now has many others trying to replicate its formula and success.

2. Seismic Surge by Hard Rock Supplements

TRENDING: As quickly as a new champion has emerged, so has a new challenger to the crown. In the few short months that Seismic Surge has been on the market, it has barreled through the competition with a formula that is arguably the most intense on the market: so potent that it is advised only advanced users should use it. If you are one of the hardcore look no further, as customer feedback has suggested that its energy, endurance, and focus enhancement are second to none.

3. Edge of Insanity by Psycho Pharma

New to the Top 10 is Edge of Insanity, and this pre-workout doubles down on both intensity and endurance. In terms of stimulants this may be one of the strongest formulas we have yet to come across, and one that rivals the top pre-workouts. While providing exceptional muscle pumps, the bread and butter of this pre-workout is the insane energy it provides.

4. Total War by Redcon1

Total War exploded on the scene this year from Aaron Singerman’s new brand, Redcon1. Transparently and effectively dosed, Total War hits on all the categories that matter and even helps to elevate your mood. Customer feedback has been overall very positive and so have the repurchases, indicating that this is a pre-workout customers definitely like.

5. Dust V2 by Blackstone Labs

Dust is the heavy-hitting pre-workout from Blackstone Labs. Blackstone Labs utilizes multiple novel stimulants to help users experience the all-out intensity they need for their most grueling workouts while still providing users with rich and full muscle pumps.

6. Mr Hyde by ProSupps

Transparently dosed, Mr Hyde provides a 3-stage thermogenic caffeine blend (2-3x the amount of caffeine as most other pre-workouts) for intense amounts of energy. The only downside is that some users say that it’s a hit or miss on muscle pumps and the enhanced endurance is moderate at best. Overall, Mr Hyde is at the top of the crowd when it comes to high-stim pre-workouts.

7. Nitraflex by GAT Sport

Nitraflex is one of the more unique pre-workouts, as it seeks to help you boost both your testosterone levels and your workouts. Clinically tested, Nitraflex is a high-intensity pre-training formula with potent ingredients to help magnify energy, alertness, strength, stamina, pumps and enhance testosterone during workouts.

8. Defcon 1 by Platinum Labs

This marks the third year in a row for Defcon 1 to hit the Top 10. Defcon 1 helps to generate a jitter-free, fully enhanced workout experience. It doesn’t go overboard on stimulants, but it does go overboard on providing users with enhanced muscle endurance, focus, strength, and recovery.

9. Kraken by Sparta Nutrition

Kraken is one of the newer pre-workouts on the market, but its surge in customer repurchase rate was strong enough to make the Top 10. Kraken delivers on all fronts from intensity to muscle pumps. Given time we wouldn’t be surprised to see Kraken closer to the top of the list.

10. C4 Extreme by Cellucor

While C4 might not be one of the intense or mass-gaining pre-workouts on the market, its customer repurchase rate cannot be ignored. As one of the most popular pre-workouts on the market, C4 is great for a beginner who is looking for a pre-workout that is on the milder side yet still delivers results.

Honorable Mention: Mesomorph by APS Nutrition

After 3 years in the #1 position, Mesomorph has finally been dethroned. A brand new formulation near the cut-off date doesn’t give us enough time to get re-buy results and reviews. At the time of this publication, little is known about the New Mesomorph other than it now does not contain DMAA and sports a brand new label. Fear not Mesomorph fans, the manufacturer APS is no stranger to the pre-workout game and this new formulation may even be better. Time will tell, it's just that we take these numbers seriously and it would not be fair to include it in the Top 10 until it was battle-tested by customers and earned its position.

