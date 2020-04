2. Vitamin D

Maybe your mom takes Vitamin D for its bone-building benefits. After all, you probably know it helps increase calcium absorption from foods and supplements. But we bet you didn’t know that muscle fibers actually have Vitamin D receptors and that the vitamin helps you grow bigger and stronger. Research shows that certain Vitamin D receptors are associated with greater leg strength and grip strength, and when Vitamin D interacts with these receptors, it activates genes that can increase muscle growth and strength.

Although there are two types of Vitamin D – D2 (ergocalciferol) and D3 (cholecalciferol) – and both are converted in the body to the active form of Vitamin D, or 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D, the more potent form of the vitamin has been shown to be D3.

How to take it: To maximize the interaction of Vitamin D with your muscle Vitamin D receptors, supplement with 1,000 IU of Vitamin D3 once or twice a day with food.