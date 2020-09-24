Without a doubt, you can add muscle simply by eating right and lifting weights. But to truly maximize your growth potential, supplements are a requirement. Hence, we’ve compiled a rundown of the 11 best mass-gain supplements on which to spend your hard-earned cash.

These supps are listed in order of priority, from the absolute most crucial, can’t-do-without supplements to the less critical, yet still highly-effective ingredients for packing on size. Odds are you already have plenty of these in the cabinet — especially for No. 1. But it’s still worth reminding you just why they’re so important to consume on a regular basis.

The point is to help those on a tight budget decide which supplements to buy. If money is no concern, then by all means knock yourself out and use them all as directed. Because after all, as far as we’re concerned, you can never have too much muscle.