When you hear the word “supplement” mentioned in the gym, be prepared for a bunch of bro science to assault your ears. Nothing sparks more debate than curling in the squat rack than the best supplements for fat loss. Outside of an after-workout protein shake, many gymgoers debate the benefits or outright dismiss the use of supplements.

You often hear that you should get all you need from whole foods, which is true in a perfect world. Most of your nutrients need to come from the food you chew. But you don’t live in an ideal world, and your workouts only make up a small part of your day. Supplements would not be needed if you have a personal chef and coaches, but you don’t.

Sometimes during a fat loss phase, you need a helping hand, and that’s where supplements come in. Supplements are of benefit when you have everything else in your shred toolbox squared away. Seeing that the supplement world is murky, I’m bringing Korey Van Wyk, a master’s degree in nutrition from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Central College, to sort through your options.

Why You Need Supplements To Shred

The word supplement means something that completes or enhances something else when added to it. And that’s the purpose of supplements, according to Van Wyk, to boost what you are already doing.

“Supplements will provide small, but meaningful, boosts to the results from your training and nutrition plans. When it comes to real gains, the list of effective supplements isn’t long, but some can give you an extra 5-10% improvement,’ explains Van Wyk.

Sure, 10% doesn’t sound like major gains, but Van Wyk warns about users thinking that more will equal more results.

“The trap to avoid with supplements is making them your primary focus,” he explains. “The foundation for achieving outstanding results will always be a nutrition plan and a smart training program that aligns with your goals, provides the appropriate amount of challenge, and progresses intelligently. Having a supplement regimen dialed in without that foundation in place is a surefire recipe for subpar results.”

The 6 Best Supplements For Shredding

If you’re in the middle of a fat loss phase, you know how much fun it is, so you must be efficient. These six supplements recommended by Korey Van Wyk will help you shred faster and be photo-ready sooner.

Creatine

Creatine gives your muscles energy during high-intensity efforts, allowing you to get more reps with a heavier weight or sustain faster sprints throughout an interval workout. These performance increases can lead to quicker muscle and fat loss gains.

Van Wyk Recommends: “ For fastest results, I’m still a fan of a loading phase. The recommended dosing for a loading phase is 0.150g/lb per day for 5-7 days. Ideally, you’d split this into 2-4 doses throughout the day, taken with a source of carbs, protein, or both. After the loading phase, you can decrease the dose to .0150g/lb per day to maintain your muscle creatine levels. As for creatine type, creatine monohydrate is still the best and most research-supported form,” explains Van Wyk.

Soluble Fiber

Soluble fiber forms a thick gel in your stomach that slows food digestion and helps curb appetite. This effect causes you to feel full more quickly during meals and helps you feel fuller for longer after those meals, which is excellent for fat loss.

Van Wyk Recommends: Consume 5-10g of supplemental psyllium fiber or glucomannan in 8 to 16 ounces of liquid about 30 minutes before each meal. Start on the low end and slowly increase the amount to avoid unwanted bloating.

Caffeine + L-theanine

Caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant that boosts alertness, focus, and motivation. When in a shred phase, this boost in energy can help you stay consistent with your workouts and reduce your perception of pain. However, if you’re a coffee lover, Van Wyk recommends adding L-theanine for an extra jumpstart.

“If you want to enhance the effects of the caffeine you’re already using, try pairing it with the amino acid L-theanine. Because of its impact on brain neurotransmitters, L-theanine can promote alertness and dampen unwanted side effects like jitteriness, anxiousness, and irritability,” explains Van Wyk.

Van Wyk Recommends: The recommended dose for caffeine is 3-6mg/kg taken 30 to 60 minutes before your workout. When pairing with L-theanine, use a 1:1 or 2:1 ratio of L-theanine to caffeine. When you take 200mg of caffeine, you will take 200-400mg of L-theanine.

Theacrine

Try Theanine if you already guzzle enough coffee and bounce off the walls. It is very similar to caffeine and will produce similar effects because it will boost cognitive energy, motivation, and focus, while decreasing perceptions of pain. However, its slight structural differences lead to a slower onset of effects, resulting in fewer side effects.

Van Wyk Recommends: “The recommended dose is 100 to 300mg taken 60 to 90 minutes before your workout. Look for the registered trademark version, TeaCrine. Theacrine stays in your system longer than caffeine, so you’ll want to avoid it within 8 hours of sleep,” says Van Wyk.

Beta-alanine

Beta-alanine enhances the performance of any high-intensity activity lasting between 30 seconds and 10 minutes. Beta-alanine works by increasing the level of carnosine in the muscles. Carnosine is a buffer that delays lactic acid buildup, which develops when your muscles work hard for more than ~30 seconds. This effect allows you to work at a high intensity for longer, which can lead to better shred results.

Van Wyk Recommends: An ideal dose is between 4 and 6g/day, split into 2 to 4 doses taken throughout the day. A common side effect is paresthesia, a harmless skin-tingling effect. However, take it with food or in smaller, more frequent doses to avoid that effect. When choosing a product, look for the registered trademark version, CarnoSyn.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an herb belonging to a class of botanicals known as adaptogens. These are known for their ability to help your body and mind become more resilient to stress. Ashwagandha has gained attention for its potential to enhance physical performance and recovery due to its ability to reduce cortisol levels while increasing testosterone. It exerts anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which may further support improved recovery.

Van Wyk Recommends: The recommended dose is 300-600mg/day of ashwagandha extract such as KSM-66 or Sensoril. While consistent, daily dosing is the most crucial part of ashwagandha; some may feel a mild energizing effect after taking it. If that’s the case, taking your dose 30-60 minutes before your workout may be helpful.