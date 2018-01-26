Supplement of the Month: Dymatize Iso100 Whey Protein Isolate

In the supplement world, everyone wants to be the best. For Iso100 from Dymatize, the accolades come from actual consumers, who consistently rank it as the top protein isolate. Why do lifters love it so much? Here are a few reasons why.

MUSCLE-BUILDING FUEL

When it comes to increasing muscle mass, whey is the leading protein supplement. Among whey variations, whey protein isolate is king of the hill because of its complete amino acid composition, ultrafast absorption, and anabolic effects.

Iso100 takes the power of whey even further. It’s formulated using a microfiltration, multistep purifi­cation process. In other words, it preserves important muscle­ building protein fragments while removing excess carbs, fat, lactose, and cholesterol. Plus, it’s made with prehydrolyzed proteins to ensure fast digestion and absorption.

HIGH-PROTEIN, LOW-CAL

Each serving of Iso100 gives you 25g of protein, with 5.5g of branched­-chain amino acids (BCAAs). Furthermore, these performance­-boosting nutrients are provided in a shake with only 110 calories, 2g of carbs, 1g of sugar, no fat, and no lactose.

As with all of Dymatize’s proteins and powdered supplements, this one carries the Informed Choice certification, meaning all ingredients and final products are rigorously tested to ensure that they’re clean and safe for all athletes (pros and amateurs).

PERFORMANCE

Iso100 is effective when taken before, during, or after workouts. As a pre­workout shake, it provides fast-­absorbing amino acids to supercompensate muscle tissue. These same attributes make it a worthy intraworkout drink, refueling amino acid stores during exhaustive sessions. Post­workout, another shake will help replace protein molecules in damaged muscle tissue to kick­start the rebuilding process.

The Right Whey

In short: Dymatize really got it right with this supplement. To learn more, visit dymatize.com/iso100.