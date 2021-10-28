They say it’ll give you explosive energy, amazing pumps, and take your workouts to the next level. But does it live up to the hype or is there something better out there? Carry on reading my C4 Pre-Workout review to find out!

In a rush? Here’s the quick review: I think C4 is a solid pre-workout and most of the time it works great. It wasn’t always consistent though and sometimes gave me headaches.

If I could recommend just one pre-workout it would be Pre-Train by Crazy Bulk available here.

You can also read my review for Pre-Train here!

Or carry on reading to learn more about C4 Original..

What is the C4 Pre-Workout?

C4 is a pre-workout supplement that gives you a boost of energy and motivation to “just do it”.

It’s manufactured by a company called Cellucor. Established in 2002, this all-American brand has over 20 years of experience in the sports and nutrition field.

After launching C4 Original back in 2011, Cellucor has steadily built a solid and credible reputation for itself among the bodybuilding and fitness community.

It comes in powder form that you mix with water. By taking 1-2 scoops, 20-30 minutes before your workout, C4 Original provides:

More focus and motivation

Energy to train harder and lift heavier

Decreased muscle fatigue

Better Endurance

Enhanced Performance

Faster recovery

This all leads to faster and more noticeable results, whatever your fitness goals.

It’s available in several sugar-free flavors, including:

Orange Burst

Fruit Punch

Cherry Limeade

Icy Blue Razz

Watermelon

Pink Lemonade

Strawberry Margarita

Green Apple

If you’re feeling adventurous, add crushed ice for a guilt-free slushie before you get your sweat on.

It’s super refreshing!

C4 Pre-Workout can also be used by both men and women.

No more fighting over cupboard space in the kitchen – you can share. After all, those who train together, stay together!

You can buy C4 Pre-Workout in two different sizes:

30 Servings (195g) costs $29.99

(195g) costs $29.99 60 Servings (390g) costs $49.99

It’s available on the official Cellucor website or on Amazon, but it’s often sold out.

How Does the C4 Original Pre-Workout Work?

C4 is much more than just a caffeine-filled energy drink.

Each ingredient has been clinically studied to maximize your potential.

So, what’s exactly in the tub?

And how will C4’s proven formula help improve your performance?

I took the time to break down each ingredient to find out exactly how it works.

Let’s see if science backs it up:

CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine: This powerful ingredient helps delay the onset of lactic acid, muscle fatigue, and failure. It also provides improved endurance and recovery. I found this study that involved 360 participants and showed how Beta-Alanine improved exercise capacity.

This powerful ingredient helps delay the onset of lactic acid, muscle fatigue, and failure. It also provides improved endurance and recovery. I found this study that involved 360 participants and showed how Beta-Alanine improved exercise capacity. Creatine Nitrate (NO3-T): Creatine has many benefits including increased strength and lean muscle mass. This new form combines creatine with a nitrate molecule to deliver even better results. This 28-day study looked at the bench press performance of 48 male volunteers. Those supplemented with creatine nitrate showed an increase in both reps and weight lifted.

Creatine has many benefits including increased strength and lean muscle mass. This new form combines creatine with a nitrate molecule to deliver even better results. This 28-day study looked at the bench press performance of 48 male volunteers. Those supplemented with creatine nitrate showed an increase in both reps and weight lifted. Arginine AKG (Alpha-Ketoglutarate): This compound claims to increase nitric oxide production, which can lead to vasodilation. This increases blood flow to your muscles during a workout. However, unfortunately, this study concluded that Arginine AKG was not effective at improving blood flow.

This compound claims to increase nitric oxide production, which can lead to vasodilation. This increases blood flow to your muscles during a workout. However, unfortunately, this study concluded that Arginine AKG was not effective at improving blood flow. Explosive Energy Blend: This contains specially selected ingredients like Caffeine and L-Tyrosine, an amino acid that helps you stay focused for longer. This study tested 22 adults during task-switching exercises. L-Tyrosine was shown to dramatically improve brain function and focus.

After looking into the ingredients, I can see there’s plenty of evidence that C4 will help take your workouts to the next level.

It also contains b-vitamins, minerals, and other essential ingredients all designed to give you the energy, focus, and drive needed to smash your workout.

What Are People Saying About C4?

I always like to do my homework. So, I also searched for actual user reviews and customer feedback for C4.

Here’s what I found:

Bob says C4 gives him the boost he needs and doesn’t give him any adverse side effects:

Jane simply loves C4. She says it keeps her going and doesn’t make her crash.

But not everyone loves it.

Some people are disappointed because theirs came clumped up in big chunks.

Overall, though the reviews for the C4 pre workout are overwhelmingly positive!

My Experience Using C4 Pre-Workout

I used C4 Pre-Workout for 2 weeks and overall, I was generally pleased with the results.

I tried watermelon and found it to be quite tasty and refreshing.

Straight off the bat, you can really feel the caffeine hit.

It gives you a nice energy boost and gets you fired up to work-out, especially in the morning.

My workouts were more intense, and I got some great pumps going.

One thing I did notice, is that it was often sold out in lots of places.

I also got headaches after drinking it sometimes which ruined my workout, so it wasn’t always consistent for me.

When it did work though, I enjoyed the effects and had some killer workouts.

Should You Buy the C4 Pre-Workout?

The all-important question we’ve all been waiting for!

I think the C4 pre workout is very good and definitely worth a try.

It will give you a nice boost of energy, help you train harder, and get results but it’s not the best pre workout I’ve ever tried.

If I could recommend just 1 pre-workout it would be Pre-Train by Crazy Bulk.

It tastes great, gives me tons of energy, helps me crush my workouts and since using it I’ve gotten into the best shape of my life.

It’s just on another level.

And best of all, it’s consistent and works every time.

You can checkout Pre-Train by Crazy Bulk here or read my full review here!

Thanks for reading my C4 Pre-Workout review. I wish you the best of luck in finding the drive, passion, and consistency you need to achieve your fitness goals.

