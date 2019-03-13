For decades pre-workout supplements have been a staple for athletes and bodybuilders alike because of its reputation for increased energy and improved performance. And with the introduction of nootropics over the last couple of years, many pre-workouts have evolved into a new breed that also allow users to experience a laser focus during use. This powerful combination of heightened focus with crazy energy, pumps, and performance has brought pre-workouts back to the forefront of the industry, and this category represents those that users have deemed the cream of the crop when it comes to outperforming the competition.

Once again, the customers have spoken, the numbers have been tallied and without further ado…

It is our pleasure to present to you the Top 10 Pre-Workout Supplements for 2019

1- Wild Thing by Assault Labs

In dominating fashion, Wild Thing claims the #1 spot for the second year in a row and continues to increase the gap between it and all other pre-workouts. The overwhelming amount of positive feedback and customer re-purchases says it all, and when we take an even closer look, it makes perfect sense why customers are going wild about Wild Thing. The formula goes beyond stimulants and performance enhancers; it’s raised the bar on the whole pre-workout category by adding in two new ingredients to the pre-workout world from a category called Nootropics. Nootropics are cognitive enhancers that give Wild Thing the unique focus component customers have been raving about. Also, new are the muscle gaining and muscle recovery nutrients rounding up the product’s tagline “Activates Your Energy and Feeds Your Body”. Wild Thing represents a paradigm shift in pre-workout supplements that has turned the industry on its head and now has many others trying to replicate its formula and success.

2- Seismic Surge by Hard Rock Supplements

Seismic Surge maintains its position at #2 and is arguably the hardest hitting pre-workout this year. It’s ideal for those who love a massive rush of energy - so massive that it should only be used by advanced users who have no sensitivities to stimulants. If you are one of the hardcore look no further, as customer feedback has suggested that it delivers a stunningly vicious surge of energy.

3 - Edge of Insanity by Psycho Pharma

Also maintaining its position is Edge of Insanity, a close rival to Seismic Surge as it is also a pre-workout that focuses on intense energy with a high stimulant formula. Psycho Pharma raised the stakes this past year by adding phenibut into the formula to help produce a feel good sensation with its freakish energy.

4 - Mesomorph by APS Nutrition

Mesomorph was the original king of pre-workouts from 2015-2017, but it was dethroned after its reformulation 2 years ago. There is no doubt that Mesomorph is still one of the best pre-workouts on the market delivering powerful increases in energy, focus, strength, and muscle pumps but customer re-purchases have declined thus leading to a drop in its overall ranking.

5 - Dust X by Blackstone Labs

Dust X is the hard-hitting pre-workout from one of the most popular brands in the industry, Blackstone Labs. Blackstone Labs utilizes multiple novel stimulants to help users experience the all-out-intensity they need for their most grueling workouts, while still providing rich and full muscle pumps.

6 - Re1gn by Olympus Labs

Re1gn hit the scene early last year and brought to market two new innovations: a new stimulant and a new pump ingredient. The market has responded with positive customer feedback and an improving customer repurchase rate. Rumor has it that Olympus Labs is making tweaks to the formula and potentially re-naming product as they make it their flagship pre-workout.

7 - Turnt Up by EPG

New to the Top 10, Turnt Up appears to be bringing the heat as customers have not only been reporting sharp increases in energy but also increased sweating, likely due to the inclusion of yohimbe to the formula. If you are looking to ramp up the intensity and finish your workout dripping wet, Turnt Up is your go-to.

8 - Total War by Redcon1

Total War hit the scene last year from Aaron Singerman’s new brand Redcon1. Transparently and effectively dosed, Total War hits on all the categories that matter and even helps to elevate your mood. Customer feedback has been overall very positive but this year its repurchase rate has slightly decreased, likely due to slight alterations in the formula.

9 - Mr. Hyde by ProSupps

Transparently-dosed Mr. Hyde provides a 3-stage thermogenic caffeine blend (2-3x the amount of caffeine as most other pre-workouts) for intense amounts of energy. The only downside is that some users say that it is a hit or miss on muscle pumps and the enhanced endurance is moderate at best. Overall, Mr Hyde is at the top of the crowd when it comes to high-stim pre-workouts.

10 - Nitraflex by GAT Sport

Nitraflex is one of the more unique pre-workouts as it seeks to help both boost your testosterone levels and your workouts. Clinically tested, Nitraflex is a high-intensity pre-training formula with potent ingredients to help magnify energy, alertness, strength, stamina, and pumps, and also enhance testosterone during workouts.

