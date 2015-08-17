For her first workout video in the new “superhero” fitness series, IFBB Physique Pro Dany Garcia will demonstrate six exercises for a total lower-body workout. Each move will help sculpt strong, sexy legs. 

The Workout

  • Bench sumo: 3 sets, 12 reps
  • Box squats: 3 sets, 15 reps
  • Smith machine split squats: 3 sets, 12 reps
  • Kick backs: 3 sets, 12 reps
  • Single leg press on assisted pull-up machine: 3 sets, 15 reps
  • Lying leg curl: 4 sets, 12 reps
